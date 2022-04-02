ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Motherwell revive top-six hopes with much-needed win over St Mirren

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RW7dL_0exYHZAu00

Motherwell revived their top-six hopes with a first cinch Premiership win since Boxing Day as St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson suffered a 4-2 defeat on his Fir Park return.

Connor Shields scored a double as Well came from behind to jump to fifth in the table with a trip to Livingston to come before the split.

Former Motherwell manager Robinson has now lost six of his seven games in charge of the Buddies and their top-six hopes could be over before they host Rangers next Sunday. They fell to 10th and are now only six points above St Johnstone.

Both sides really needed a win to kick-start their ailing top-six ambitions and the first half was littered with sloppy defending.

Eamonn Brophy put the visitors in front before two goals in a minute from Sean Goss and Shields turned the game. Conor McCarthy levelled before Dean Cornelius regained the lead for Motherwell in the 45th minute.

Shields clinched the win in the 78th minute following some magnificent play from Kevin van Veen.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander brought Callum Slattery and Goss back into his midfield and reverted to a 4-3-3 formation with Stephen O’Donnell starting at left-back. St Mirren had Jordan Jones back from injury but Greg Kiltie missed out.

Dean Lyness was in goal for Saints following Jak Alnwick’s red card last time out and he had an early scare after being dispossessed by Van Veen, but Goss saw his effort blocked.

The opener came in the 14th minute when St Mirren broke down the left. Sondre Solholm and O’Donnell collided as they tried to deal with Connor Ronan’s cross and Brophy slotted home.

Motherwell were level six minutes later after the simplest of moves paid dividends. Shields ran on to a throw-in down the right wing and pulled the ball back for Goss to sweep home a shot which was not particularly well hit but Lyness could not keep out.

The hosts were soon ahead when Joe Shaughnessy was caught out by Van Veen’s header on. Shields sprinted through and dinked a wonderful finish over the goalkeeper.

The chances kept coming. Brophy turned Ricki Lamie but hit the inside of the post and Lyness saved from O’Donnell after some more slack defending.

Saints levelled in the 38th minute when Liam Kelly got caught underneath Jones’ inswinging corner and McCarthy knocked home at the far post. The Motherwell goalkeeper claimed he had been impeded by Brophy but there was hardly anything in it.

Kelly soon saved from Marcus Fraser before Motherwell went back in front. Joe Efford pulled the ball back from near the corner flag and Cornelius picked his spot from 16 yards.

The interval did little to calm matters down. Solholm cleared after Jones was set up in space within a minute of the restart and Lyness soon pulled off a brilliant save to push Slattery’s powerful long-range volley on to the bar. Efford failed to make the most of the rebound.

Brophy and Henderson threatened an equaliser but Motherwell found some decent control of the game and Van Veen manufactured a goal from nothing after collecting the ball on the left flank near the halfway line.

The Dutchman nutmegged Fraser, charged into the box, ghosted past McCarthy and delivered a cutback which Shields ultimately knocked in.

Van Veen missed a glorious chance in the final minute but it did nothing to dampen the home fans’ long-awaited celebration of three points.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Cornelius
Person
Connor Ronan
Person
Stephen Robinson
Person
Eamonn Brophy
Person
Joe Shaughnessy
Person
Sean Goss
Person
Connor Shields
Person
Jak Alnwick
Person
Callum Slattery
Person
Greg Kiltie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherwell#Rangers#Boxing Day#Buddies
newschain

Watford boost survival hopes with vital win over Southampton

A brace from Cucho Hernandez kickstarted Watford’s survival bid with a 2-1 win at Southampton. The Colombia attacker struck twice in the first half and although Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back for the hosts before half-time, the Hornets held on to register only their sixth Premier League win of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Hibernian book Scottish Cup semi-final spot with win at 10-man Motherwell

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi was sent off inside the first minute as Hibernian won 2-1 at Fir Park to reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals. Elias Melkersen marked his first Hibs start with two first-half goals – both set up by Sylvester Jasper – as the Leith side joined Edinburgh rivals Hearts in the last four.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
newschain

Hibernian’s Kyle Magennis confirms his season is over after knee surgery

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis has confirmed that his season is over after he underwent knee surgery on Monday. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since the end of September after initially being plagued by a groin problem. He was due to return to action early this year but just as he was nearing full fitness, he suffered a knee problem.
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Tierney, Arsenal, Carter-Vickers, Tottenham, Hagi, Fraisl, Aberdeen, Hibs, Dundee, Graham

Celtic are edging closer to landing on-loan United States centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers permanently in the summer despite solid interest in the 24-year-old from Burnley, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with talks ongoing with Tottenham Hotspur over a £6m option to buy that could rise to £10m with future add-ons.(Daily Record)
SPORTS
newschain

Ange Postecoglou hails Celtic character after Old Firm win

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou hailed his players’ character after their 2-1 comeback win over Rangers at Ibrox took them six points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership. The Hoops got off to the worst possible start when Aaron Ramsey put the Light Blues ahead in the third minute but the Parkhead side responded almost immediately with midfielder Tom Rogic levelling four minutes later.
SOCCER
newschain

Shaun Maloney hails attacking threat of ‘quality’ Harry Clarke

Shaun Maloney believes the versatile Harry Clarke can help bring extra pace and punch to Hibernian’s attack as they bid to finish the season with a flourish. The 21-year-old played predominantly in defence during a spell on loan from Arsenal to Ross County in the first half of the cinch Premiership season.
SOCCER
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
newschain

Liam Shephard could be involved when Salford host Port Vale

Liam Shephard could be involved for Salford when they host Port Vale. The right-back returned from injury to make the bench against Hartlepool at the weekend and could feature. Jordan Turnbull will also be checked after jarring his knee against Pools. Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy