Dover has again been hit by gridlock as huge queues of vehicles block miles of roads near the busy port, with bad weather and ferry shortages blamed for the delays.Motorists have complained of being stuck in traffic for hours, after disruption to ferry services to Calais and Dunkirk caused huge tailbacks stretching into the town and blocking road access for local residents.The Department for Transport (DfT) has said it is aware of the situation, and ministers are understood to be scrambling to arrange for other operators to patch the gaps left by P&O Ferries, which is yet to be given...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO