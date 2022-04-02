ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

1 of 3 suspects charged in death of deputy appears in court Saturday

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwXc2_0exYEMTy00

One of three suspects charged in the death of Deputy Almendarez appeared in court early Saturday, reports say.

Joshua Stewart, 23, appeared in person in probable cause court at around 1 a.m.

According to records, Stewart has requested an attorney and his bail was not set at the hearing.

His bail will be set during another court appearance on Monday in the 177th district court.

Stewart, along with two other suspects, 19-year-old Fredarius Clark and 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy have been charged with capital murder in the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez in a grocery store parking lot on Friday.

Stewart did have a charge back in 2019 in Harris County for unlawfully carrying a weapon that was dismissed as there was no probable cause.

Comments / 6

Conservative Texan
2d ago

Wish there was still the old west justice instead of this liberal poor babies system that will let these losers out in a couple of days.

Reply
2
Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Harris Co. Pct. 7′s Jennifer Chavis identified as deputy killed after her patrol unit was hit by possible drunk driver in F-550, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable has died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday evening, according to officials. The deputy was identified as Jennifer Chavis. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Chavis was responding after reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers say had just fled the scene of another crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Click2Houston.com

‘Our hearts are once again broken’: Officials pay tribute to Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who died in crash involving an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Messages of condolences and prayers are being sent to the family and friends of Harris County Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who was killed in a major crash caused by an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8 Saturday evening. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Chavis...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot and killed while driving on Highway 288 South in Houston, HPD says

Houston police responded to a fatal shooting on the main lanes of State Highway 288 South Saturday evening. According to police, the victim and a female passenger had left an area club and were following behind friends who were in another vehicle when the shooting occurred on the highway near MacGregor around 8:40 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
121K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy