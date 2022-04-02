1 of 3 suspects charged in death of deputy appears in court Saturday

One of three suspects charged in the death of Deputy Almendarez appeared in court early Saturday, reports say.

Joshua Stewart, 23, appeared in person in probable cause court at around 1 a.m.

According to records, Stewart has requested an attorney and his bail was not set at the hearing.

His bail will be set during another court appearance on Monday in the 177th district court.

Stewart, along with two other suspects, 19-year-old Fredarius Clark and 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy have been charged with capital murder in the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez in a grocery store parking lot on Friday.

Stewart did have a charge back in 2019 in Harris County for unlawfully carrying a weapon that was dismissed as there was no probable cause.