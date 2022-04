MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for killing her ex-husband and burying him in the backyard of their St. Paul home. Court officials in Ramsey County say Karina See Her, 40, accepted a plea deal last month in connection to an intentional second-degree murder charge in the death of her ex-husband, 50-year-old Kou Yang. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Her to 21 years and nine months in prison. (credit: Ramsey County) According to investigators, Yang went missing last July. After he hadn’t been seen for weeks, someone called 911 asking for a...

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO