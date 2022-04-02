ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump told a Gays for Trump supporter that they didn't look gay at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

  • A video shows Trump telling a Gays for Trump supporter that they did not look gay.
  • The incident took place during a fundraiser at Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago resort.
  • The Gays for Trump founder said they don't have "the 'typical 'look' of leftist LGBT."

Former President Donald Trump told a Gays for Trump supporter that they didn't look gay during an event at Mar-a-Lago.

The former president addressed a crowd at a fundraiser for Michigan Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs in a video posted online.

Trump asks, "where's Gays for Trump?" after someone in the crowd shouts the group's name.

"We're over here. Gays for Trump!" the person in the crowd replies.

The former president points at the person and says, "you don't look gay," causing the crowd to erupt in laughter.

As the laughter dies down, Trump says, "We did great with the gay population, as you know."

Peter Boykin, the founder of the Gays for Trump organization, told Newsweek that people in the group "probably wouldn't 'look gay' because it's a stereotype that fits more with the typical 'look' of leftist LGBT. Not saying some of us might look fabulous and 'gay.'"

"Otherwise, it was a suit and tie event, so unless one of us was wearing a joker suit, meh," Boykin told the outlet.

Boykin explained that the group is "a nationwide movement full of various types of gays and the gay community has a lot of diversity—the difference is the Gays for Trump lean right."

During Trump's time in office, his administration was accused of introducing harmful policies that weakened protections for LGBTQ people.

It included banning transgender people from serving in the military and rolling back Obama-era anti-discrimination policies.

The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ rights group, has previously said that Trump-led "the most virulently anti-LGBTQ administration in decades."

While LGBTQ voters overwhelmingly favored Biden, Trump did gain LGBTQ voters between the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Viva Satire !
2d ago

Reportedly Former President Trump also told the Supporter to contact Sen Lindsey Graham for some help.

