Stepdaughter of Hanover Twp. murder victim facing obstruction charge

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The stepdaughter of a woman who was shot and killed in Hanover Township last month is now facing an obstructing justice charge.

The Morning Journal reports that the charge against Alyssa McGuire, 28, was filed after investigators reported that she hasn’t cooperated or provided truthful information in the case.

Mary Ann McGuire was found on the back porch of a home in the 8900 block of Depot Road on March 18.

Court records indicate that Alyssa McGuire is being held in the Columbiana County Jail, with a preliminary hearing set for April 7. The Morning Journal reports that her bond was set at $50,000 during her arraignment Friday.

McGuire’s boyfriend, Justin Givens, was previously arrested on a weapons charge in the case.

Investigators say McGuire recanted her story about what happened and they believe she is covering for Givens, the murder suspect, according to the Morning Journal.

Givens is being held in jail on $1 million bond, but he hasn’t been charged with murder yet.

