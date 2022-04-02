ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Gavin Dugas, LSU OF, makes 'SportsCenter' Top 10 with highlight catch

By Andrew Olson
saturdaydownsouth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGavin Dugas made “SportsCenter” for his play in the field Friday night. The LSU outfielder was featured on the Top 10 plays segment for his impressive catch against Auburn. No. 13 LSU...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
