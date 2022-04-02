ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves' Charlie Morton: Pitching in minor-league game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Morton will pitch in a minor-league game on the back fields rather than starting Saturday's Grapefruit...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees reliever makes Mets’ Opening Day roster

The New York Mets have a thing for New York Yankees left-handed relievers. On Sunday, the Yankees traded lefty Joely Rodriguez to the Mets for right-handed reliever Miguel Castro. On Monday, Newsday’s Tim Healey reported Mets southpaw “Chasen Shreve has made the team, he said. That gives the Mets two...
MLB
ClutchPoints

A.J. Pollock gets honest on his Dodgers departure

After a three-season run, the Los Angeles Dodgers opted to part ways with A.J. Pollock on Friday. After they watched veteran closer Kenley Jansen decide to sign with the Atlanta Braves in free agency, they elected to ship Pollock off to the Chicago White Sox in return for Craig Kimbrel.
MLB
CBS Sports

Sean Manaea trade: Padres acquire lefty from Athletics in four-player deal, per report

The Padres and Athletics have agreed to a four-player trade that will send veteran left-handed starter Sean Manaea to San Diego, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.. The Padres will also receive minor-league right-hander Aaron Holiday, while Oakland nets right-hander Adrian Martinez and teenage infielder Euribiel Angeles. Manaea, an impending free...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Set for utility role

Espinal got the start at second base and hit ninth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, going 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored. The 27-year-old hit a surprising .311 with two homers and six steals over 222 at-bats last year, and Espinal heads into Opening Day as the Blue Jays' top infield utility player. Cavan Biggio is hardly a lock to keep the starting second base job, however, and if his 2021 struggles continue, Espinal could once again get more playing time than expected.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Checks out fine after spring outing

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Severino (arm) is "good" following a four-inning start in Saturday's 10-0 win over Atlanta, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Severino was initially set to make his third start of the Grapefruit League slate Wednesday, but the Yankees instead had him throw a bullpen session after he dealt with arm soreness. Fortunately, Severino came out of the throwing session fine and returned to the mound Saturday with his best outing of the spring, as he limited Atlanta to no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out three in the 57-pitch appearance. The outing was Severino's final tuneup of the spring, with Boone indicating that the right-hander will take the hill for the Yankees' second game of the regular season next Saturday at home versus the Red Sox. Expect him to be capped at around 75 or 80 pitches in that start.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Strikes deal with O's

Mancini and the Orioles agreed Saturday on a one-year, $7.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The deal includes a $10 million mutual option with a $250,000 buyout for 2023. The two sides were able to meet in the middle on a deal for 2022 after...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
The Spun

Tigers, Rays Announce Significant Trade Monday Night

While the national championship game is the main topic of conversation in the sports world tonight, the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers snuck in a fairly noteworthy trade. Detroit sent 23-year-old infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance-B pick in the 2022 MLB Draft to Tampa Bay in exchange for young standout outfielder Austin Meadows.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Austin Meadows: Dealt to Detroit

Meadows (quadriceps) was traded to the Tigers on Monday in exchange for Isaac Paredes and a 2022 draft pick, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Meadows was expected to open the year in Tampa Bay as one of the top designated hitter options, but he'll now board a plane to Detroit where he'll share time at DH with Miguel Cabrera. It's also possible that he sees more time in the outfield, especially with Detroit's top prospect, Riley Greene (foot), expected to remain out until June before becoming the team's starting centerfielder. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Meadows is the favorite to open the new campaign as the starting left fielder. The 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his young career, slashing .234/315/.458 with 27 homers, 106 RBI and four stolen bases in 142 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Could be major-league bound

Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
MLB

