Braves' Charlie Morton: Pitching in minor-league game

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Severino (arm) is "good" following a four-inning start in Saturday's 10-0 win over Atlanta, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Severino was initially set to make his third start of the Grapefruit League slate Wednesday, but the Yankees instead had him throw a bullpen session after he dealt with arm soreness. Fortunately, Severino came out of the throwing session fine and returned to the mound Saturday with his best outing of the spring, as he limited Atlanta to no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out three in the 57-pitch appearance. The outing was Severino's final tuneup of the spring, with Boone indicating that the right-hander will take the hill for the Yankees' second game of the regular season next Saturday at home versus the Red Sox. Expect him to be capped at around 75 or 80 pitches in that start.

