2022 NFL Draft: Top prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux says he is ‘the best player in this draft’

Elite 2022 NFL Draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux is very confident about his abilities to succeed at the next level. So confident that he feels it’s “ridiculous” if experts don’t see him as the top choice in this month’s draft.

Oregon EDGE rusher Thibodeaux is without a doubt one of the best talents coming out of the 2022 pool of athletes available in this year’s draft and is a lock to be taken in the first 32 picks on April 28. In the Sportsnaut NFL mock draft , he is projected to go ten to the New York Jets. However, the native of Los Angeles believes it is “outrageous” that media outlets are not projecting him to go near the top with the likes of Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Top 2022 NFL Draft calls it ‘outrageous’ he isn’t projected to be the top pick

Credit: USA Today Network

In his mind, the proof is in the film, and there is no doubt that he is the best player in the 2022 NFL draft class.

“The most ridiculous thing I’ve heard is that I’m not the best player in this draft,” Thibodeaux told the Eugene Register-Guard this week. “I really don’t listen to anything else, but that to me, that’s outrageous. . . . With the film, with the numbers and what I can do as far as my ability, I have confidence in what I can do.”

Last season was Thibodeaux’s best yet for the Oregon Ducks. In his third year with the program, he racked up 49 tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. Despite universally being viewed as a top-five talent, there are some concerns that teams have . Most notably his work ethic and personality.

Earlier this month, Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reported that several scouts and evaluators at the NFL Combine felt Thibodeaux “doesn’t play with the same fire as some other top prospects.” Also, some affiliated with the Ducks’ football program seemingly confirmed the notion when they recently alleged that the talented pass rusher “gave up on plays too easily.”

It will certainly be interesting to see where Thibodeaux ends up being taken in a few weeks.

