ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, AL

Hair-Raising Adventure for Weaver, Alexandria, Oxford, and White Plains

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qN9Z_0exYCP6B00
Edwards and Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter compare notes after both shooting 70.Calhoun Journal

April 2, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Weaver’s Ledbetter, White Plains’ Edwards share county boys medalist lead after posting 70s; Alexandria’s Sechrest holds 5-shot lead among the girls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPpai_0exYCP6B00
White Plains’ Sawyer Edwards hit the green on 13 from this position in the Calhoun County Tournament Friday and made birdie to take a two-shCalhoun Journal
TOURNAMENTLEADERBOARDBOYSGIRLSNick Ledbetter, Wea70Lauren Sechrest, Alex78Sawyer Edwards, WP70Abby Gattis, WP83Nic Boyd, Ox75Baylie Webb, WP85Wyatt Cotney, WP76Emma Ray, Alex87Dalton Faulkner, WP78Emilee Brown, Alex90

By Al Muskewitz

Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter retreated to the spot on the edge of the green from where he just set up his final two-putt of the day for birdie, leaned his head back into the breeze and tossed his hair all around. It was as if he was saying to the locks, “OK, fellas, I came through for you today.”

Ledbetter birdied three of his last four holes and shot 32 on the back nine Friday at Pine Hill Country Club to complete a 2-under-par 70 that pulled him and his hair into a share of the Calhoun County Tournament lead with White Plains’ Sawyer Edwards.

The deadlock is significant because the two favorites for the boys medalist have a wager going that whoever loses between them has to cut their significant mullets. Because of Ledbetter’s strong finish, no one got clipped in the first round, but it was a close shave.

“I was standing over there and I was looking at it and I was like, ‘I’m not going to lose the hair today,’” Ledbetter said.

Of course, there’s a little more to the bet than just who posts the best score. One of them has to win the tournament. If someone else is low medalist, both mullets come off.

And for the first half of the round Friday that looked like that was going to be a subplot for the final round.

Oxford’s Nic Boyd, embracing his role as an underdog, birdied both of the back-to-back par-3s on the front, chipped in for a terrific birdie on 6 after finding the water with his second shot and had a two-shot lead on the field at 3-under through eight holes.

“I told (Edwards) after 6, I didn’t think we were both going to lose our heads,” Ledbetter said. “The goal is for only one of us; I don’t want both of us to lose it. One of us has to win it. On the second hole I told him somebody in this tournament is playing third, that me and him should have first and second locked down so only one of us loses our hair.”

The way his round started, Ledbetter wouldn’t have needed clippers; he could have pulled his hair out. In the first eight holes he hit every fairway, hit every green inside 10 feet and two-putted every hole. Things looked even grimmer at the turn when he shanked his second shot on 9 trying to recover from trouble off the tee and made a double bogey to fall four off the lead.

“When I came off 9 I was like I just can’t lose it today,” Ledbetter said. “You can’t win it on Friday, but you can definitely lose it. That’s what coach (Justin) Brown and my dad have told me all week. So, I just got on the back nine and just grinded and grinded and they finally started falling.”

He birdied 10, driving the green and hitting the hole with his eagle putt. As the two favorites crossed back over the bridge, Ledbetter suggested to Edwards they both go on a tear. One did, one didn’t. Ledbetter birdied 15, 17 and 18. Edwards birdied 10, 13 and 17 to take a two-shot lead into 18, but had “terrible bogeys” on 14 and 18 and an equally unpleasant par on 15 to sour the round.

But just as Ledbetter’s fortunes turned on the inward nine, so did Boyd’s. The Yellow Jackets junior found the water behind the green off the tee on the short par-4 10th and made double bogey, allowing Ledbetter to close the gap and Edwards to take the lead.

Boyd gained a shot back with a birdie on 11, but then the putter left him. He misgauged the speed on a short birdie putt on 13, three-putted 14 for a double, three-putted 15 for bogey and bogeyed 16 after missing the green.

“It was going pretty good early,” Boyd said. “For the most part I was feeling very confident, then the back nine hit, I had that double and it went downhill from there.”

With neither of the favorites getting a leg up Friday, it makes Saturday even more fun.

“I think it’s better now; I do,” Edwards said of the wager. “It’s whoever wins tomorrow is all that matters.”

Sechrest leads girls by 5

The contenders in the girls field don’t have any kind of wager like the boys, but if Alexandria’s Lauren Sechrest really thought about it “that’d be pretty hilarious if we did.”

Sechrest and her closest challenger, defending champion Abby Gattis of White Plains, work together at Silver Lakes and talk “a lot,” but the competition, Sechrest said, is too intense to allow such jocularity.

The Lady Cubs’ senior played her best round in three County Tournament appearances Friday, putting together a 5-over-par 78 to open a five-shot lead over Gattis. Her previous best was an 82 in the final round of last year’s runner-up finish.

“When I think about my round, I was so relaxed; it was just a good day,” she said. “I really wasn’t worrying about my score too much. I just was wanting to enjoy it, have fun, because I knew it was the first day so I didn’t want to get ahead of myself. I was patient and played every shot safe.”

That meant setting herself up for a good approach shot and two-putt for par. She had one birdie – on the par-5 sixth – that got her to 1-over for the tournament.

She said the five-shot lead going into the final round gives her “a little wiggle room, not a lot.” She plans to take the same approach Saturday.

“I’m just going to take it easy tomorrow, not really think too much about it,” she said. “Just trust my swing, trust my clubs and hopefully it’ll be another great day tomorrow.” [*** read more]

BOYS LEADERS453 345 44436444 435 3453672Sawyer Edwards443 444 44435344 345 3363570Nick Ledbetter453 345 44638344 434 3343270Nic Boyd452 254 43534634 456 4454175GIRLS LEADERSLauren Sechrest454 344 54538464 445 3464078Abby Gattis354 555 45642554 446 3464183Baylie Webb664 446 54645444 535 4474085
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwC1z_0exYCP6B00
Oxford’s Nic Boyd rode a hot start to the early lead in the County Tournament Friday. He birdied four of his first eight holes and held a twCalhoun Journal

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

<img alt="" style="width:100%" src="https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.28/v5x.ca6.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/EA-Sports-and-Calhoun-Jounal-300x180.jpg" data-credit="Calhoun Journal" data-externalurl=""/>
Calhoun Journal

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 1

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Alexandria’s Lady Cubs Seal Deal

Alexandria’s girls complete four-year journey of growth to end White Plains’ title run in County Tournament, Sechrest wins medalist honors  By Al Muskewitz When she thinks about the journey, Alexandria senior Lauren Sechrest is so thankful she said yes to coach Craig Kiker’s plea to give the golf team a try. It was four years […]
ALEXANDRIA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Golf#Calhoun Journal#East Alabama Sports#White Plains#Alex90#Pine Hill Country Club
News 12

Enjoy the sweet adventure of making maple syrup in at White Oak Farm in Yorktown Heights

Strap on those boots so you can experience the unique family traditions of making maple syrup at White Oak Farm in Yorktown Heights. The picturesque landscape of White Oak Farm dates all the way back to the 1800s. “This is a great time with the weather warming up to get outside, enjoy the countryside, walk on the farm, you can walk the trails, you can walk around; it’s just a beautiful spot,” says Bri Hart, of White Oak Farm.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
Oswego County Today

Iona M. Weaver

PHOENIX, NY – Iona M. Weaver died peacefully on March 9, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born in Erin, New York, on March 10, 1933, to Lawrence and Erma (Rosekrans) Leonard. Surviving are her children, Teddi Vickery (Paul), Judy Ledbetter (Phill), Jim Weaver (Deb), siblings, Joan Bailey and Onalee Hartman.
PHOENIX, NY
Calhoun County Journal

Master Gardner Plant Sale at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8:00 am all gardeners can come out to the plant sale at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan. This event is being hosted by Calhoun County Master Gardeners. There will be many plants for sun and shade. Master Gardener volunteers will be on hand to help you select the “right plant for the right place”. Sponsored by the Calhoun County Master Gardeners/Tree Amigos to benefit the 4-H program at Coosa Valley Attention Home. Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan features a 17 acre site owned by the Calhoun County Commission and operated by the Calhoun County Extension Office in concert with the Calhoun County Master Gardeners. The site includes community garden raised beds, a classroom and an outdoor classroom.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
County
Calhoun County, AL
City
Alexandria, AL
City
Oxford, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Piedmont Criterium

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 enjoy the Piedmont Criterium. This day two of the Alabama Cycling Classic will be held on Sunday, April 10th in Piedmont. The Piedmont Criterium begins at 8 a.m. and wraps up around 3 p.m. with a total of eight races for the day. This will be a great day of food, vendors, and fun in downtown Piedmont during the City of Piedmont’s “Piedmont Criterium” bike race from 8 AM to 3 PM.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston’s Noble Street Festival 2022

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm join the Noble Street Festival. This event is hosted by the Noble Street Festival, Main Street Anniston and The City of Anniston, Alabama. Held in the Downtown Anniston Historic District. The Noble Street Festival returns in 2022 to celebrate the 20th year anniversary of Noble Street Festival and the Sunny King Criterium! The Sunny King Criterium brings a kaleidoscope of colors and whirl of action to Anniston with twenty exciting bicycle races in Downtown Anniston. Noble Street Festival boasts of “something for everyone”. With crowds of 8500-10,000+ it is guaranteed that the whole family will enjoy their time in Downtown Anniston on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Returning this year is the Sunny King Kid Zone with FREE rides for all ages. Within the action packed Kid Zone you will find Big Sam the Balloon Man, a mechanical bull, swings, spinning teacups, and more. In the heart of Noble Street Festival you will find the music stage with live music all day. The music stage lineup for 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks. The Downtown Throwdown Crossfit competition returns in 2022, along with the Wounded Warrior Way which is sponsored by Combat Park and Wounded Warrior Alabama. The city of Anniston expects to see the same number of vendors returning this year, allowing you to shop with 50+ food and craft vendors.
ANNISTON, AL
Anniston Star

Prep roundup: Red-hot Piedmont rolls past Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — McClane Mohon and his Piedmont teammates are on a tear, and it continued against Alexandria on Saturday. Mohon followed up his grand slam at Cherokee County on Friday with another homer, and the Bulldogs rolled to an 11-1 victory for their 14th consecutive victory. Piedmont's streak started...
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Anniston Star

Calhoun County softball: Updated scores, pairings from Day 1

Lyric Williams felt like all things are possible during Day 1 of the Calhoun County softball tournament. An historic win will do that. On a day when the top eight seeds survived in the double-elimination tourney at Calhoun County softball complex, Anniston’s come-from-behind, 8-4 victory over Faith Christian in the first elimination round stood out.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy