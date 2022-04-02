ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton 0-0 Norwich: Player ratings as Maupay misses penalty in goalless draw

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Neal Maupay missed a penalty as Brighton were held to a goalless draw by Norwich in the Premier...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

90min
90min

124

Followers

1K+

Posts

5K+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
SPORTS
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Sam Byram
Person
Kieran Dowell
Person
Jakub Moder
Person
Grant Hanley
Person
Kenny Mclean
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Mathias Normann
BBC

Maddison and Barnes lead 'positive' Leicester

Leicester's "positive" approach was summed up by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes against Manchester United, according to the Football Daily panellists. Maddison supplied the cross for Kelechi Iheanacho's opening goal and thought he'd won the game late on, only for a VAR check to rule out his clinical strike. Former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brighton#Everton#Amex#Canaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
FOX Sports

Liverpool tops Watford 2-0, keeps heat on City in title race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool kept the heat on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating relegation-threatened Watford 2-0 on Saturday thanks to Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Fabinho's late penalty. Jota darted across the face of the six-yard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

124
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy