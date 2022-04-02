ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 March Madness Final Four: Channel, Date, Tipoff, and Streaming Options for the Games

By Leanne Stahulak
2022 March Madness has already been one for the history books, but the NCAA tournament isn’t over yet. The Final Four games take place this weekend, with a trip to the National Championship at stake. Here’s a rundown of what you need to know going into this epic weekend of college basketball.

Tipoff Times:

Where to Watch:

  • Both games are available to watch on the TBS cable channel.
  • You can stream both games on the NCAA website for free.
  • Streaming services offering the game include Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

What to Expect from the Final Four Games of March Madness 2022

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, four teams battle for their chance to compete in the National Championship game. This season — and especially the NCAA tournament — has seen several upsets and surprises, but there’s no question that all four teams earned their way to the top.

Starting off our Final Four games, we have Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks. They’re the only No. 1 seed remaining in the tournament, which has shocked some sports experts. At 6:09 p.m. tonight, the Jayhawks face Jay Wright’s Villanova Wildcats in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Villanova’s going for their third championship title in six tournaments. Those are tough odds to face, but the Jayhawks seem more than capable of giving the Wildcats a run for their money.

Then, at 8:49 p.m., the long-awaited matchup takes place. Rivals Duke and North Carolina battle for the remaining spot in the championship game, also at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This is the first time the two teams will meet in an NCAA tournament game, surprisingly enough.

But this game is especially important to the two teams’ coaches. The Blue Devils’ Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) announced his retirement during last year’s offseason, right as the Tar Heels’ longtime coach Roy Williams announced his. Williams, however, started his retirement in the offseason, not coming back for the 2021-2022 NCAA season. Coach K revealed that this season would be his last one with the Blue Devils.

Hubert Davis took over for Williams at North Carolina. And now, as a first-time coach, he might lead his team to a National Championship Title.

How to Watch the Final Four Games and National Championship

Speaking of the National Championship game, it takes place this coming Monday, April 4. Pre-game coverage starts at 7 p.m., while the tip-off occurs at 9:20 p.m. EST.

You can watch both Final Four games and the National Championship games on TBS. It’s the only cable channel that will carry the rest of the March Madness games.

If you don’t have cable, the NCAA website offers free live streaming here. The only other way to stream these games is if you have platforms like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, or DirecTV Stream. These streamers basically provide you with cable options (like TBS), though they cost around $65-$70 per month. Free trials are also available for these platforms.

The post 2022 March Madness Final Four: Channel, Date, Tipoff, and Streaming Options for the Games appeared first on Outsider .

