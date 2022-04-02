ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

One dead after wrong-way driver crash

By News Team
 2 days ago
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)- A man is dead after a wrong-way driver crash in Bingham County early Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. on April 2, 2022, at Interstate-15 at milepost 84.1, in Bingham County.

ISP received a call of a wrong-way driver at 3:15 a.m.

At 3:20 a.m., a 36-year-old male, from Fort Hall, driving a Chevy Impala, was driving south in the northbound lanes on I-15. A 69-year-old male, from Blackfoot, driving an Oldsmobile Alero, was traveling north on I-15.

The driver of the Chevy Impala collided with the Oldsmobile Alero head-on. The driver of the Oldsmobile Alero died of his injuries on the scene and the driver of the Chevy Impala was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Neither subject was wearing a seatbelt.

Northbound lanes were briefly blocked for air ambulance then partially blocked until 7:00 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

