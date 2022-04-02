ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Lynn man arrested for assaulting an elderly person at Aquarium Station

By Boston25News.com Staff
 2 days ago
MBTA

BOSTON — A man in Lynn has been charged with assaulting an elderly man during a confrontation at the MBTA’s Aquarium Station.

Transit police say they were called to the station around 10:30 Thursday morning.

Witnesses reported that the suspect, 29-year-old Omar Singhateh, began arguing with an elderly female because he “was not pleased with the way she ‘strangely’ looked at him.”

Police were told that Singhateh became more aggressive with the woman, and two other passengers intervened.

Singhateh is then accused of punching and kicking one of those passengers, a 60-year-old man, and punching the other passenger, a 30-year-old man, as he tried to step in between the two men.

Police say Singhateh is now facing several assault charges.

He was brought to Transit Police headquarters for the arrest booking process.

