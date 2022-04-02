ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk Police locate missing 92-year-old man suffering from early stages of dementia

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department said a missing man suffering from the early stages of dementia was found in Washington, D.C.

On April 2, 2022, 92-year-old Lynn Edward Smith left his Suffolk home around 7 a.m. He was believed to be heading to the D.C. area.

Smith was reported found before 2 p.m. Saturday. Police say he will soon be reconnected with his family.

#Edward Smith
