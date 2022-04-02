Pedestrian killed in Dickerson Pike hit and run

A Springfield man has died following a hit and run on Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive.

Metro Nashville Police report that 43-year-old Anthony Pompa was hit on the east side of the road by an unidentified black vehicle.

Pompa was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the crash and did not use the crosswalk. Street lights in the area were working.

The vehicle that hit Pompa is missing a passenger-side mirror. Police are working to locate surveillance video from the area in which the crash occurred. There were no witnesses to the crash.

The crash caused Pompa to hit another car before he was found by a passerby.

Pompa was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

