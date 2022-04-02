ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentford surprises with 4-1 upset win over Chelsea

By Adam Stites
 2 days ago
Vitaly Janelt of Brentford.

Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.

Brentford's Vitaly Janelt scored two of the goals and Christian Eriksen -- who returned to the club in February, eight months after going into cardiac-arrest during a match -- scored the goal that gave Brentford the lead.

Brentford entered the match 15th in the Premier League table, but hopped ahead of Newcastle United with the win and are now just one point behind Brighton for 13th. Chelsea is still third behind Manchester City and Liverpool, who both added distance with wins Saturday.

Chelsea's loss leaves the door ajar for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United, although all three have work to do to make up ground as the clubs are five, eight, and nine points behind, respectively.

