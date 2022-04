Many of the matches for WrestleMania this year started to really come into focus in the last few weeks leading up to the two night event, and that meant that many of these matches also didn't get the proper time to build a story. But at the same time, there are just as many matches that don't necessarily need it as they make a ton of sense when put together. This was the case for the sudden match up between Omos (who has been in desperate need of some kind of match) and the returning Bobby Lashley who was finally back from concussion protocol concerns.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO