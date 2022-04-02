ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

40+ new bills signed into law by Gov. Youngkin

By Gary Boyer
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Friday was a busy day for Gov. Glenn Youngkin as he signed over 40 bills into law.

These bills include legislation that strengthens school safety audits, cuts fees for sportsmen and establishes training for law enforcement to recognize the signs of human trafficking.

“We are here to provide solutions to the problems that matter to Virginians and we are working everyday to serve our parents and students, veterans and law enforcement. I thank these bipartisan legislators for their ability to find common sense solutions for their constituents and the Commonwealth.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)

Each of the bills Youngkin signed into law is described below.

Agriculture & Wildlife

  • HB 1224, sponsored by Delegate David Bulova, reduces regulatory burdens on best management practices (BMPs) for our farmers.
  • HB 463 & SB 141 , sponsored by Delegate Terry Austin and Senator John Edwards, removes the fee for state boat ramps.
  • HB 189 & SB 509 , sponsored by Delegate Michael Webert and Senator Richard Stuart, provides the right to propagate shellfish by whatever legal means necessary.

Veterans & Military

  • HB 17 & SB 618 , sponsored by Delegate Buddy Fowler and Senator Richard Stuart, clarifies that members of military color guards, honor guards, and veterans service organizations are exempt from the crime of unlawful paramilitary activity when the member is participating in training and education exercises, funerals, parades, or other public ceremonies
  • HB 540 , sponsored by Delegate Danica Roem, extends driver’s licenses to accommodate military deployments.
  • HB 120 , sponsored by Delegate Scott Wyatt, reduces the fees for a lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for disabled veterans.

Public Safety

  • HB 748 & SB 150 , sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell and Senator John Edwards, modernizes the DNA data bank sample tracking system.
  • HB 907 and SB 526 , sponsored by Delegate Emily Brewer and Senator Louise Lucas, streamlines the permitting of battery-charged fence security systems.
  • HB 283 & SB 467 , sponsored by Delegate Emily Brewer and Senator Jill Vogel, establishes training standards for law enforcement to recognize, prevent, and report human trafficking.
  • HB 756 & SB 614 , sponsored by Delegate Les Adams and Senator Bill Stanley, provides Commonwealth’s Attorneys with more information to protect communities from violent criminals.
  • HB 342 , sponsored by Delegate Marcus Simon, removes obsolete language related to teletype systems no longer used by Virginia State Police.
Transportation

  • HB 67 , sponsored by Delegate James Edmunds, provides for more road safety.
  • HB 179 & SB 186 , sponsored by Delegate Rob Bloxom and Senator Emmett Hanger, closes the loophole on farm use placards.
  • HB 667 , sponsored by Delegate Will Wampler, designates “Staff Sergeant Darrell “Shifty” Powers Memorial Highway in the Town of Clinchco.
  • HB 703 , sponsored by Delegate Mark Keam, grants localities the option to pay the fee associated with specialty license plates in lieu of the prepaid applications.
  • HB 1050 , sponsored by Delegate Jay Leftwich, allows for an alternative driver’s license issuance ceremony.
  • HB 1363 , sponsored by Delegate Terry Austin, designates Norvel Lafellette Ray Lee Memorial Highway in Botetourt County.

Education

  • HB 741 , sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell, requires local schools to create a detailed and accurate floor plan for school safety audits.
  • HB 246 & SB 596 , sponsored by Delegate Terry Kilgore and Senator Todd Pillion, allow for excused absences for students participating in 4-H educational programs.
  • HB 1146 , sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell, authorizes governmental entities such as community colleges to train and test for commercial driver’s licenses.
  • HB 418 , sponsored by Delegate Karrie Delaney, streamlines the At-Risk Add-On program established by Section 22.1-199.1 of the Code of Virginia to remove a program that evidence shows does not address key deficits of struggling young readers.

Good Government

  • HB 449 , sponsored by Delegate David Bulova, allows Virginia-licensed auctioneers or auction firms to transport distrained or levied-on personal property outside of the home locality.
  • HB 733 & SB 316, sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell and Senator Dave Marsden, clarifies circumstances for the sharing of records for children receiving coordinated services.
  • HB 470 & SB 197 , sponsored by Delegate David Bulova and Senator Monty Mason, clarifies the powers of property owners’ associations.
  • HB 1019 & SB 444 , sponsored by Delegate Emily Brewer and Senator Jennifer Boysko, accelerates broadband deployment across state-owned property.
  • HB 774 & SB 499 , sponsored by Delegate Keith Hodges and Lynwood Lewis, creates a task force to analyze the life cycle of renewable energy facilities.
Health

  • HB 598 , sponsored by Delegate Cliff Hayes, streamlines certification for surgical technologists.
  • HB 1345 , sponsored by Delegate Matthew Fariss, adds Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters to the membership of the Virginia Transplant Council.
  • HB 555 , sponsored by Delegate Cliff Hayes, allows health care providers to notify patients electronically of the transfer of patient records.
  • HB 738 & SB 691 , sponsored by Delegate Rob Bell and Senator Monty Mason, requires a court order of an evaluation of a defendant’s competency to stand trial to be provided to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
  • SB103, sponsored by Senator Lionell Spruill, Sr., supports economic development by updating provisions of the Shipping and Logistics Headquarters Grant Program that was originally established in 2021.
