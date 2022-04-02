Tribes seek more inclusion, action from US officials

The world’s largest wildlife crossing is set to break ground in southern California next month.The construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing will get underway in Agoura Hills, a city in the Santa Monica Mountains region of Los Angeles County.Work will begin on 22 April in celebration of Earth Day. The crossing will span 10 busy lanes of traffic on the US 101 freeway to become the first bridge of its kind in California and the largest in the world. The crossing comes after two decades of study by the US National Park Service which has shown that roads and...

