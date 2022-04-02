ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Have researchers discovered how to stop crazy ants?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jaclyn Ramkissoon
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QcOcE_0exY6s6Z00

UT Austin said tawny crazy ants have been known to swarm breaker boxes on homes, AC units, sewage pumps and other electrical devices in some parts of Texas. They're originally from South America but have been spreading across the southeastern part of the country for the past two decades.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss

34K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow MyArkLaMiss and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Cassie Carli’s body found: Timeline

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — When Navarre mother Cassie Carli and her daughter Saylor vanished from Navarre, it sent off a multi-state search with the Federal Bureau of Investigations working on the case. WKRG News 5 is keeping track of the developments as they happen. Check back as we bring you the latest on Cassie Carli’s […]
NAVARRE, FL
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Have Discovered the Exact Age of Our Galaxy

Our galaxy has never been assigned a specific age as we simply didn’t know when it was created. Astronomers have been speculating that it occurred quite soon after The Big Bang took place about 13.8 billion years ago. In a very small fraction of a second known as the Planck period, the universe was created. Its high instability and the extreme heat created by the big bang forced the universe to expand.
AFP

Invasive ants hit Texas hard - now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes.  Like fire ants, whom they have displaced in parts of Texas, tawny crazy ants are native to Argentina and Brazil and came to the United States via ships. 
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Apocalyptic, Acid-Spewing Crazy Ants Succumb to Fungus, Scientists Find

Here's another one for the "nature is metal" file. Tawny crazy ants -- invasive, acid-spewing insects from South America -- have spread across the southeastern US over the last couple of decades. They've caused damage to homes, pushed out native species and even blinded baby bunnies. There's a new hope in the fight against crazy ants: a fungal pathogen.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#South America#Ut Austin#Sewage#Ac
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Science
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Desiard Street shooting leaves two people dead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
MONROE, LA
KXAN

Wildflower forecast: What to expect in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite the worsening drought, there should be much to look forward to according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center’s wildflower forecast for 2022. The rain we get in the preceding fall and winter typically plays a large role in the intensity of the bloom during the following seasons. While the wildflowers of Central Texas can deal with a certain lack of rainfall and drought, this does cause the plants stress and zaps their energy, taking away from their ability to bloom even more beautifully.
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

Thousands flock to New Mexico for legal pot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – People came out in the thousands today as legal marijuana purchases started today. People started waiting in line in the early morning hours to be able to make their first recreational purchase. One consumer, Alex Carri, says that its important for states surrounding Texas...
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

Who Moved My Seed?

Zamia pseudoparasitica is a paradox packaged into a Panamanian plant. Its sticky yellow seeds are absolute chonksters, each about the size of a Sour Patch Kid—perfectly designed, it would seem, to pop off the plant and drop straight into the soil. And yet, that’s exactly the fate the plant doesn’t want to befall its progeny. The real estate the plants seek is in the cloud-forest canopy, some 25 to 70 feet off the ground. Among the world’s known gymnosperms, a group of more than 1,000 types of flowerless plants, pseudoparasitica is the only species that refuses to root properly in soil. It prefers instead to grow on top of other plants, draping itself across tree branches, or nestling into the crooks of trunks at four-story-building height, its roots dangling like dreadlocks. Knobby cones and frondlike leaves give it the look of a stunted palm uncannily “growing in a tree,” says Lilisbeth Rodríguez Castro of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute. But for years, scientists couldn’t explain how pseudoparasitica was nabbing its penthouse perch—or who or what might be helping it along.
GARDENING
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy