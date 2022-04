Cami and Talon Scott hold their 10-month-old daughter Leeryck during the cornhole fundraiser on Saturday, April 2. BROKEN BOW—Cars lined Memorial Drive outside the Broken Bow Golf Club on Saturday night because the parking lot was packed with a crowd of people showing up in support of Cami and Talon Scott and their 10-month-old daughter Leeryck.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO