Memphis, TN

Memphis basketball's Landers Nolley II enters transfer portal

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
Memphis guard Landers Nolley II will not be back with the Tigers for a third season.

The 6-foot-7 junior, who came to Memphis from Virginia Tech, has entered the transfer portal. Nolley's father, Landers Nolley Sr., confirmed the news to The Commercial Appeal. Nolley is expected to be a graduate transfer, giving him the ability to play next season despite having already transferred once.

Nolley is the fourth member of the Tigers to enter the transfer portal since the season ended h with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Gonzaga. John Camden and Sam Onu (who each redshirted in 2021-22) as well as Earl Timberlake are also in the portal. Freshman Josh Minott is also not expected to return after he declared for the NBA Draft. Lester Quinones also plans to test the NBA Draft waters and will weigh all his options.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL:What we know about the Tigers' NCAA infractions case and a timeline on how we got here

TRANSFER PORTAL:Memphis basketball loses Earl Timberlake, two others to the transfer portal

Nolley, who was fourth on the team in scoring at 9.8 points per game, third in rebounding (3.9) and second in assists (2.8), helped the Tigers reach the NCAA Tournament this season for the first time since 2014. In 2020-21, he was Memphis’ leading scorer (13.1) and the Most Outstanding Player of the National Invitation Tournament.

Nolley played in 29 games this season and made 18 starts. A knee injury cost him four games in January and kept him from playing fully healthy over the final 14 games. But he played much of his best basketball during that stretch, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the final seven games of the regular season.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

Comments / 1

#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#Nba Draft#Sports#Tigers#Virginia Tech#Gonzaga#The Nba Draft#Nba#Memphis Basketball#The Ncaa Tournament
