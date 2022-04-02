ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Here’s what we know about the fetuses found in a D.C. home

By Lex Juarez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40C2rG_0exY5F0x00

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home , and how the two are connected.

When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block away from the residence on 6th Street, Southeast, said, “It’s an appalling situation.”

Once the initial shock wore off, many were left with questions. Carney said, “I wonder about the details and what was going on in this woman’s mind. Were they brought to term, or exactly what happened?”

The Metropolitan Police Department is still investigating the remains that were found, but official documents and court documents are piecing things together.

A federal indictment filed Thursday, March 24, charges nine people with conspiracy against rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. According to prosecutors, the nine people forced their way into a D.C. Health Clinic in 2020 and blocked the way for patients to get in.

The first person listed in the indictment is Lauren Handy. Her home is where D.C. Police found the five fetuses on Wednesday, March 30. Police told WDVM that the remains were inside of bags, labeled “medical waste,” and were confirmed as fetal matter the next day.

“On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, MPD responded to the 400 block of 6th Street, SE, to investigate a tip regarding potential bio-hazard material at the location. Upon further investigation, MPD located five fetuses inside a residence at the location. The fetuses were collected by the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. This is currently a pending investigation.”

-Metropolitan Police Department

MPD is currently working to determine whether any crimes were committed by Handy having the remains in her home.

Handy is the Director of Activism for Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising. The organization put out a press release that gave more details and announced a press conference on the two cases for Tuesday, April 5.

According to the press release, the fetuses in Handy’s home and the federal indictment are connected. One of the nine people who was charged in the indictment gave a tip about the fetuses to Steven Cooley, a lawyer out of California. Cooley then sent a letter to the D.C. Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner alerting them to the fetuses. According to Cooley’s letter, the fetuses were given to Handy by an anonymous whistleblower.

The PAAU claims in the press release that the remains show violations of The Partial Birth Abortion Act and The Born Alive Infants Protection Act.

At the press conference Tuesday, PAAU said several questions will be answered, including where the fetuses came from, how they were acquired and by who, how many fetuses were acquired, what will happen to the remaining fetuses that are not in police custody and what the defendants are demanding.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WJTV 12
WJTV 12

19K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WJTV 12 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe Storms Early Tuesday

MONDAY: It is going to be a beautiful start to the work week today with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to make it well into the 80s. TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms arrive after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Damaging winds or a tornado will be possible through mid morning as […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

1 arrested, 1 wanted after Pike County chase

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop on Thursday, March 31. Deputies said they tried to pull over a 2010 black Ford Mustang for traffic violations. The driver led deputies on a short chase before crashing at the intersection of Avenue H and […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, April 5, some schools will close or have a delayed start. Central Mississippi Clinton Public School District – Delayed Start Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside — Drop Off, 9:15 a.m.; Class Starts, 9:45 a.m. Lovett, Clinton Junior High School — Drop Off, 9:40 […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
WJTV 12

More severe weather expected in Jackson on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Severe weather is expected to return to Jackson on Tuesday, April 5. Neighbors around the area said they are better prepared for what’s coming this time around. Kenneth Armon, a city employee, said, “If the storm is as bad as it was last week, I don’t know if Battlefield Park will […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdvm#D C Health Clinic#D C Police#Mpd
WTOP

DC police arrest 2 in Southwest fentanyl overdoses that left 9 dead

Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the killing of a Special Police officer. On Wednesday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJTV 12

Man charged with aggravated drug trafficking in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces multiple charges, including aggravated drug trafficking, following a traffic stop in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officers and Pike County Narcotics Division agents pulled over a black Dodge pickup truck on Interstate 55 northbound. Officers said they discovered 312 grams of freebase cocaine and 192 grams […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Man arrested for DUI in deadly multi-vehicle crash

UPDATED: (April 04, 2022, 6:10 a.m.) – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 Sunday night. Troopers said Jose Carcamo Elvir, 42, of Alabama was traveling south in the inside lane of Highway 331. Troopers said he rear-ended two different cars, which caused a chain reaction, and several cars to collide […]
ACCIDENTS
WJTV 12

Cold cases bring loved ones together in attempt to search for answers

WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WRBL) – Loved ones gathered at Waverly Hall Baptist Church on Saturday for a barbecue that aimed to raise awareness for two cold cases; the disappearance and death of Sidney McElwee-Kersey and the disappearance of Olivia Fowler. McElwee-Kersey’s family organized the event as a way to raise money for more resources that […]
WAVERLY HALL, GA
WJTV 12

Judge questions jury in case of T’Kia and Morris Bevily

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pretrial motions were heard in the case of T’Kia and Morris Bevily on Monday, April 4 in Claiborne County. Judge Tomika Irving granted a motion for a juror questionnaire, which would determine how much someone knows about the case. The Claiborne County woman is accused of killing her stepdaughter back […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Kosciusko police arrest man wanted in Florida

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, April 2, Kosciusko police arrested a man who was wanted in Florida. Officers said James Brandon Mobbs was pulled over for a traffic stop. They learned he was wanted in Bay County, Florida, on a battery domestic violence charge. Mobbs was booked into the Leake County Detention Center. He […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant used the authority of his office, the weight of his political influence and the power of his connections to help his friend and retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre boost a fledgling pharmaceutical venture. Then he tried to cash in on the project when he left […]
NFL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy