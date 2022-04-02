ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

French Quarter fills up with Final Four guests from across the country

By Amy Russo
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A city next to none – with a Men’s Final Four with some serious history.

“It feels great – can’t wait to see UNC win,” said Hunter Plaster. He drove all the way from Shelby, North Carolina for the big game. “It’s going to be awesome – gonna beat Duke –Coach K is going home.”

“It’s a lock – honestly we are already looking ahead to the championship,” said TJ Wood. He’s a Kansas fan.

Fans young and old flocked to the French Quarter with beignets and drinks in hand.

“Enjoying Bourbon Street, hand grenade in hand, loving the drinks so far,” said Wood.

Pennsylvania, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas, and California – fans from across the country lined the Crescent City.

Some took days-long trips to get here.

“Three and a half hour flight,” said Ryan DeLong, a Villanova fan. “Ya know, I drove so mine took me about eleven hours but it was worth it I wanted to get here,” said Devra Wright. She drove all the way from Charleston, South Carolina.

Joe Lerro and his family flew from Philadelphia to support Duke. “It took about 24 hours!”

Many gathered to have their fortune read or listen to music.

“It’s good to see the tourist come to town there’s no place like New Orleans!” said Denise Joseph. She’s a New Orleans native.

For one couple the trips is for more than just the final four.

“Really nice having the final four here for our 50th anniversary – I think they planned it that way,” said Nancy and Richard Plaff.  They traveled all the way from San Diego. “We are going to have lunch and then we are going to the games and then we are going to celebrate late night at the Waffle House.”

It’s a dream come true for others.

“Rock chalk, baby, we are the KU!” said Wood.

“Every time Villanova has played in a final four and I’ve come to see it they’ve won the national championship,” said Wood.

“GO UNC!” said Plaster.

“Go Duke!” said Lerro.

