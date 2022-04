SEATTLE — Monster Jam is returning to Lumen Field on Saturday, for the first time in three years.

Twelve athletes will compete for a spot in the Monster Jam World Finals, which will take place on May 21-22 in Orlando.

At this action-packed event, fans will be able to see the trucks up close and meet drivers and crew.

For ticket pricing and more information, visit monsterjam.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group