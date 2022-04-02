ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford: Player ratings as Eriksen nets in stunning Bees win

By Krishan Davis
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Player ratings from Brentford's stunning 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea at Stamford...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Brentford rout Chelsea as Christian Eriksen's fairytale return continues

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as his side claimed a memorable 4-1 away win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Defender Antonio Rudiger put Chelsea ahead just minutes into the second half with a superb strike from distance, but Brentford struck back moments later through midfielder Vitaly Janelt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Rico Henry
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
David Raya
Person
Thiago Silva
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stun#Chelsea 4 1
BBC

Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March. Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
90min

90min

124
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy