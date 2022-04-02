Leeds 1-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Ward-Prowse free-kick seals point for Saints

Liverpool finally return after the March international break to take on Watford. No one loves an early kick-off after the international break, least of all Klopp, so hopefully the Reds will pull something together. The interesting midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson start the game. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané starts on the bench with Diogo Jota in his place. It’s good to see Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, even if he won’t make an appearance.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO