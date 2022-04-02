ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Swansea thrash Cardiff to secure historic league double

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhTJu_0exY4AdX00

Swansea made South Wales derby history by thrashing Cardiff 4-0 to secure the first league double in 110 years of the fixture.

A Michael Obafemi brace and goals from Ben Cabango and Hannes Wolf rewarded Swansea’s supremacy in this one-sided Sky Bet Championship contest in the Welsh capital.

It was a particularly sweet moment for Wales defender Cabango, who was born and raised just a few miles away from the Cardiff City Stadium.

Swansea won the reverse fixture in October 3-0, a result which paved the way for Mick McCarthy’s departure and the appointment of Steve Morison.

The peculiar statistic that no side had ever won both matches in the same league campaign would not have provided Swansea with confidence ahead of a game played for the first time at 3pm on a Saturday since 1991.

Cardiff had also taken 10 points from their previous four games but Morison chose to leave Rubin Colwill, a scorer for Wales in midweek, on the bench and Swansea seized the initiative from the start.

Russell Martin’s side might have been ahead inside 25 seconds but Obafemi could not connect with Joel Piroe’s pass over the top.

But Obafemi made no mistake with his second opportunity as Cardiff were cut open by Swansea’s slick approach play.

Obafemi played a delightful one-two with Jamie Paterson and the former Southampton striker slotted an excellent return ball past Alex Smithies in the Cardiff goal.

Cardiff’s clearest chance of a first period where Swansea dominated possession came after 13 minutes.

Tommy Doyle touched Cody Drameh’s cross into the path of Jordan Hugill but the striker’s scuffed shot was deflected wide.

The first flashpoint came after 25 minutes when Joel Latibeaudiere directed a kick at Ryan Wintle that did not go down well the Cardiff midfielder.

Both players were lectured by referee Joshua Smith but escaped without sanction.

Swansea created the better openings as the first half wore on.

Piroe, operating in a deeper role and causing Cardiff huge problems with his clever movement, fired over and Perry Ng produced excellent covert tackles to deny Wolf and Obafemi.

Wolf and Doyle were both booked as the temperature began to rise and Cardiff did manage to create an opening for Joe Ralls that Swansea goalkeeper Andy Fisher comfortably dealt with.

Cardiff pushed forward after the restart and the unmarked Hugill lost the chance of an equaliser by failing to control Aden Flint’s header.

Swansea doubled their lead after 57 minutes when Matt Grimes’ shot hit Cyrus Christie and Ben Cabango drilled the loose ball into the bottom corner.

Colwill’s belated introduction gave Cardiff some attacking impetus but Wolf put the issue beyond doubt with a far-post header after 78 minutes.

Four minutes later Obafemi lashed home Wolf’s pass and Swansea had equalled their biggest win in the fixture since a 5-1 victory in December 1949.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
newschain

Sean Dyche: Everton’s relegation woes indication of difficulty of Premier League

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted Everton’s relegation woes are simply an indication of the difficulty of life in the Premier League. The 19th-placed Clarets, who have lost their four most recent league fixtures, welcome Frank Lampard’s Toffees – defeated in four of their last five, but four points better off in 17th – to Turf Moor on Wednesday evening for a game which could have a major say in the fight for top-flight survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyrus Christie
Person
Michael Obafemi
Person
Aden Flint
Person
Joe Ralls
Person
Ryan Wintle
Person
Matt Grimes
Person
Alex Smithies
Person
Russell Martin
Person
Mick Mccarthy
Person
Jordan Hugill
Person
Perry Ng
Person
Steve Morison
BBC

Cardiff City 0-4 Swansea City: Swans humiliate Cardiff

Swansea made history in the south Wales derby by becoming the first side in the fixture to complete a league double as they humiliated Cardiff with a 4-0 win. The Swans took a narrow lead into half-time as Michael Obafemi put them ahead. Ben Cabango fired home from a corner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea#Cardiff City Stadium#Thrashing#Cardiff 4 0#Welsh#Southampton
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
BBC

Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March. Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
BBC

2022 Commonwealth Games: Wales secure Birmingham table tennis spot

Wales table tennis have guaranteed a place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games this summer in the men's singles and women's team event. Callum Evans has qualified for Birmingham in the men's singles. Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas and Anna Hursey are on the long list hoping for selection in the women's...
TENNIS
newschain

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen’s return to form impresses top clubs

Christian Eriksen‘s return to top form following his cardiac arrest last summer has not gone unnoticed by the Premier League’s biggest clubs, the Daily Mail writes. The 30-year-old Denmark midfielder signed a short-term deal with Brentford which is due to expire at the end of the season. The paper reports that Eriksen’s “swift and sparkling return to top form” is being monitored by Tottenham and Manchester United after his influential role in Brentford’s 4-1 defeat of Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could make changes ahead of Wycombe clash

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner envisages making changes for the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe. The fitness of Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey is being monitored closely as they recover from knocks sustained last month. No significant injuries were incurred during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Ipswich, but Bonner...
SOCCER
newschain

Police arrest 275 people after fuel protests

Police have arrested 275 people after a series of fuel protests across the UK. Essex Police said they had arrested 10 people on Monday following a number of demonstrations at fuel sites in the county on Friday. The force added it had now arrested 172 people in total and it...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday night and know a win would underline their improvement under Patrick Vieira this season by returning them to the top half.The Eagles have only lost one game in all competitions since the end of January, that coming against European champions Chelsea, which has seen Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final and see three players earn England caps this past international break.They’ve also been draw specialists in the Premier League - no club has as more than Palace’s 13 in 2021/22, while at the other end of the scale, no side has fewer than Arsenal’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy