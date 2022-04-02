ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Souris Valley Golf Course opening Monday

By Zachary Keenan
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOT, N.D. – Golf season has arrived in Minot. The...

www.kfyrtv.com

KFYR-TV

25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been 25 years since a springtime blizzard hit North Dakota dumping more than 17 inches of snow in parts of the region. During that 1997 storm, some people who ventured out into the storm became lost and stranded and needed to be rescued from the elements.
BISMARCK, ND
Hutch Post

Carey Park Golf Course busy again in 2021

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Although the number of rounds played fell by almost 2% year-over-year, it was still another busy year at Carey Park Golf Course in Hutchinson in 2021. After the COVID-driven year of 2020 that saw the most rounds played in years, the course was not quite as busy. Parks Director Justin Combs released the numbers, which show 25,850 rounds played in 2021 compared with 26,259 in 2020. But all was not rosy in 2020 as the pandemic forced the shutdown of the pro shop for most of the year with very limited business. With the shop open again, revenue for the course was up by more than 7% in 2021 at $686,440.
HUTCHINSON, KS
York News-Times

Dannebrog's sand green golf course gets new (three-year) lease on life

Some of the newest members of the Dannebrog Country Club won’t even golf there regularly. They simply signed up when they heard the future of the 100-year-old course was in question, said longtime member Paul Janulewicz. “They said they were just going to buy a membership to help support...
DANNEBROG, NE
XL Country 100.7

Small Montana Towns. Where Would You Move? My Choice Is Easy

As I headed out of town today for a just a quit trip my mind started to wonder. If I could pick a surrounding town to live in, what one would I pick?. I thought, Butte is kind of cool and prices are much more reasonable, but its been in the news quite a bit lately, which makes me think it will just grow and grow, and I would rather be smaller.
MONTANA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Get Paid To Live At A North Dakota Campground This Summer

Who doesn't want to get paid to live at a campground for an entire summer? There are a few catches and no, the catch isn't that you have to live in North Dakota for a summer. Currently, Cass County in North Dakota is looking for someone to be a camp host at Brewer Lake campgrounds this summer. The campground is located in Erie, North Dakota (which is about 40 miles from Fargo).
CASS COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Truck repair costs Minot nearly six figures

MINOT, N.D. – While hauling snow this winter, a landfill roll-off truck was in an accident and repairs will cost the city close to $100,000. Repairs to the truck itself will cost around $28,000. Replacement of the roll-off arm however will cost $65,000. The city bought the original for around $20,000, but because of demand and the economy, the part has more than tripled in price.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Longtime Minot broadcaster, MSU supporter Rod Romine remembered

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Members of the Minot community are remembering the life of Rod Romine, a longtime broadcaster and supporter of Minot State University. Romine passed away Tuesday at the age of 89. Romine worked in radio and television in the Minot area for more than 40 years.
MINOT, ND
KXRM

New Pickleball courts coming to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Construction is underway on new pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park. In a Facebook post on Monday, Pueblo Parks and Recreation announced that the new pickleball courts are well underway and their summer pickleball program is returning this summer. Parks and Recreation will begin offering pickleball lessons in June, and they will […]
PUEBLO, CO
KFYR-TV

Grass fire overlaps on airport property in north Minot

MINOT, N.D. – UPDATE: Minot Rural Fire Chief Rex Weltikol confirmed that the fire was contained as of 5:15 p.m. He said no one was hurt and no structures were damaged. Crews will monitor the scene overnight. ORIGINAL STORY (4/4/22 at 4:45 p.m.): Several area fire crews have been...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck library partners kids with dogs to increase reading

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a reason why dogs are often called “man’s best friend.” They are always happy to see you and great listeners. The Bismarck Public Library and these dogs are ready to give kids a bit of a confidence boost through the Bismarck Animals Reading with Kids program, or B.A.R.K.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Capital City Coin Club holds coin show

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coin collectors of all types gathered at the Eagles club Saturday to buy, sell, and trade coins. 2022 has had many changes for collectors so far. Starting in 2022 through 2025, minted quarters will have a side featuring prominent women throughout history. Along with these newly...
BISMARCK, ND
Power 96

Brooktree Golf Course Announces New Food Service, Opening Day

Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna is excited to announce its new food and beverage service provider, in addition to the opening of the golf season. Schultzy's Restaurant Group, LLC will operate Tavern Nine. "We are excited to expand into Owatonna," said owners Owen and Adam Schultz of the Montgomery-based, family-owned business. "We plan to offer Brooktree patrons our most popular menu items with our new Tavern Nine menu."
OWATONNA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Spirit Mountain Hosts Cor PowerSports While Wrapping Up Winter Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Snowmobilers took to the slopes of spirit mountain for day one of the Cor Powersports snowmobile races and skiers and snowboarders got a little bonus bit of winter fun before the activities officially transition to spring and summer. Fox 21’s Mason Kroll gives us a look....
DULUTH, MN
KFYR-TV

Dickinson woman celebrates 106 years around the sun

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Reaching 100 years of age is a big milestone and you’re considered lucky if can you get there. A Dickinson woman can now add six years to that milestone. We’ve all heard the happy birthday song, but unlike most people, Helma Lein has heard it...
DICKINSON, ND

