ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Billy Waters at the double as Halifax see off Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8O9z_0exY3mA400

Halifax returned to winning ways in the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 victory over Wealdstone.

The hosts had lost their previous two league matches but got their promotion push back on track at The Shay thanks to Billy Waters’ double.

Halifax had the better chances in the first half, the best of which fell to Matt Warburton in the fourth minute, but his right-footed shot from the edge of the box struck the post.

Gerry McDonagh was twice denied by Wealdstone keeper George Wickens before Niall Maher had a shot cleared off the line by Aaron Henry.

The Shaymen finally went ahead on the hour mark when substitute Waters slotted home after Tyrell Warren’s cross fell to him in the box.

Waters then doubled his tally for the day in the 74th minute when he tricked two defenders and fired a shot from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Late Wealdstone goal ensures Bromley’s poor form continues

Bromley remained five points off the National League play-off spots after their poor form continued with a 1-1 draw at Wealdstone. Byron Webster’s effort was cancelled out late on by Josh Umerah to leave the Ravens winless in eight league games. Bromley almost went ahead in the 21st minute...
SOCCER
newschain

Halifax keep run going as Luke Summerfield strike sees off Bromley

Luke Summerfield fired a second-half winner as Halifax boosted their National League promotion hopes with a 1-0 home win over Bromley. Summerfield let fly from 25 yards to seal a fourth straight win for the Shaymen and lift them level on points with second-placed Chesterfield. Having made hard work of...
SOCCER
newschain

Liam Shephard could be involved when Salford host Port Vale

Liam Shephard could be involved for Salford when they host Port Vale. The right-back returned from injury to make the bench against Hartlepool at the weekend and could feature. Jordan Turnbull will also be checked after jarring his knee against Pools. Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Henry
Person
Niall Maher
Person
Matt Warburton
newschain

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could make changes ahead of Wycombe clash

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner envisages making changes for the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe. The fitness of Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey is being monitored closely as they recover from knocks sustained last month. No significant injuries were incurred during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Ipswich, but Bonner...
SOCCER
newschain

Tranmere see off Harrogate to maintain promotion push

Tranmere maintained their automatic promotion push with a hard-earned 2-0 win over 10-man Harrogate. Rovers finally condemned Town to a third straight defeat thanks to two second-half goals in an ill-tempered clash. After Josh McPake saw an early shot blocked, Rovers threatened again midway through the first period. Calum MacDonald’s...
SOCCER
newschain

Late double sees Northern Ireland snatch victory in Luxembourg

Late goals from Steven Davis and Gavin Whyte gave Northern Ireland a 3-1 win over Luxembourg, but Ian Baraclough’s side did not have it all their own way in this friendly. Substitutes Davis and Whyte scored in the 83rd and 85th minutes to snatch victory, but for much of the second half Luxembourg had looked the more likely winners after Marvin Martins’ 58th-minute header had cancelled out Josh Magennis’ early strike.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Box#The Shay#On The Hour#Cross Fell#Halifax#Shaymen
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
newschain

Matty Stevens blow for Forest Green ahead of Mansfield clash

Matty Stevens’ season is over after it was confirmed the striker sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage at the weekend. The 27-goal forward was forced off after 15 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 win against Scunthorpe. Josh March came on to replace him and could start against the Stags. There...
SOCCER
newschain

Police arrest 275 people after fuel protests

Police have arrested 275 people after a series of fuel protests across the UK. Essex Police said they had arrested 10 people on Monday following a number of demonstrations at fuel sites in the county on Friday. The force added it had now arrested 172 people in total and it...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Yakou Meite sidelined as Reading host Stoke in Championship

Will be without Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite for their clash with Stoke. Rinomhota is out with a knee injury and Meite is sidelined with an ankle problem. John Swift started in their absence at Oakwell and could line-up again against the Potters. Stoke loanee Tom Ince will also be...
SPORTS
newschain

Josh Harrop closing in on return as Fleetwood host Lincoln

Fleetwood’s Josh Harrop, Anthony Pilkington and Ellis Harrison are pushing hard to start the Sky Bet League One clash with Lincoln. Pilkington and Harrison made successful comebacks in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Crewe after a month on the sidelines. Harrop is closing in on making his own return...
SPORTS
newschain

Harrington eyeing up Newmarket for Discoveries

Discoveries is on course for the Qipco 1000 Guineas with Jessica Harrington hoping for a dry spring. The sister of superstar filly Alpha Centauri and half-sister to dual top-level winner Alpine Star, Discoveries landed the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes in gutsy fashion at the Curragh in September. Harrington hosted...
ANIMALS
newschain

Wigan eager to return to winning ways against Accrington

Title-chasing Wigan will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Sky Bet League One rivals Accrington. Leam Richardson has no fresh injury concerns after the Latics suffered a late equaliser to be held by local rivals Bolton on Saturday. Charlie Wyke is still missing but Richardson...
SPORTS
newschain

Lavery has Classics in mind for New Energy

Sheila Lavery has Newmarket’s Qipco 2000 Guineas in mind for New Energy after he finished third at Leopardstown on Saturday. Having won on his debut last season he then disappointed in the Killavullen Stakes. New Energy turned the form around in no uncertain terms with the winner of that...
ANIMALS
newschain

Nervy Rotherham edge past Sutton in extra time to win Papa John’s Trophy

Republic of Ireland forward Chiedozie Ogbene’s extra-time drive shattered Sutton’s Wembley hopes to seal edgy Rotherham a 4-2 Papa John’s Trophy triumph. League Two newcomers Sutton were mere moments from a breakthrough trophy when Rotherham’s Jordi Osei-Tutu levelled at 2-2 deep into second-half added time. The...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy