ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City, Liverpool both win in EPL; Brentford stuns Chelsea

By STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press
WOWK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool completed its 119-day mission to displace Manchester City from atop the English Premier League. It lasted only a matter of hours. The status quo was ultimately maintained in what is promising to be another gripping fight for the title between the two giants from northwest England after they beat relegation-threatened...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
David Beckham
Person
Jesse Marsch
WOWK

Prospective Chelsea owners give European Super League pledge

LONDON (AP) — The owners of the Chicago Cubs have laid out their vision for Chelsea should they succeed in their bid to buy the English club. And it includes a pledge to never participate in a European Super League. The Ricketts family released an eight-point plan for Chelsea’s...
SOCCER
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Liverpool tops Watford 2-0, keeps heat on City in title race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool kept the heat on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating relegation-threatened Watford 2-0 on Saturday thanks to Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Fabinho's late penalty. Jota darted across the face of the six-yard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City not feeling pressure but Burnley need a spark

Turf Moor is seen as a difficult venue for visiting teams, but that was not the case for Manchester City, who started a huge week in almost flawless fashion. If Pep Guardiola's side were feeling the pressure after being knocked off the top of the table by Liverpool just before kick-off, they did not show it. This was a typical City performance - they controlled the game almost from the very start, and kept Burnley at arm's length throughout.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Norwich City#Epl#English#The Champions League
Daily Mail

Liverpool confirm their promotion to the Women's Super League with three games to spare after beating Bristol City 4-2 at Ashton Gate... in front of a record 5,752 crowd for the Women's Championship

Liverpool sealed their return to the Women's Super League with a resounding 4-2 victory at Bristol City. The Reds needed just a point to wrap up the title with two games to spare but they did it in style and in front of a record Championship crowd of 5,752. Big...
WORLD
BBC

Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

Here we go then. The next 12 days will make or break Manchester City's season - and they face a run of fixtures that I am excited about, but dreading at the same time. Pep Guardiola's side have done brilliantly to get to April and still be in the hunt for the Treble, but all three trophies are on the line in the next four games, against two extremely difficult opponents - Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

WSL highlights: Birmingham City 0-0 Everton

Bottom club Birmingham City avoid defeat for just the third time this Women's Super League season as Everton fail to break them down at St Andrew's Stadium. Watch live coverage from the Women's Super League as Leicester City face Arsenal on Sunday 3 April from 12.15 BST on BBC Two.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy