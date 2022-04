At the Algonac City Council’s March 15 meeting, the council recognized March 6 as Black Balloon Day. Black Balloon Day is designed to increase public awareness of the opioid epidemic, provide a way to remember those who have overdosed and bring those who have lost a loved one together to demonstrate that they are not alone, information from The Balloon Council included in the city council’s agenda states.

ALGONAC, MI ・ 18 DAYS AGO