Man City, Liverpool both win in EPL; Brentford stuns Chelsea

By STEVE DOUGLAS
 2 days ago
Britain Soccer Premier League Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, leaves the field as his teammate Sadio Mane enters during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super) (Jon Super)

Liverpool completed its 119-day mission to displace Manchester City from atop the English Premier League.

It lasted only a matter of hours.

The status quo was ultimately maintained in what is promising to be another gripping fight for the title between the two giants from northwest England after they beat relegation-threatened opponents on Saturday.

Liverpool was first up, beating third-from-last Watford 2-0 thanks to goals by Diogo Jota and Fabinho to make it 10 straight victories in the league.

That meant City dropped out of first place for the first time since Dec. 4 — but not for long.

Pep Guardiola's team kicked off barely 30 minutes later at next-to-last Burnley, took the lead after five minutes through Kevin De Bruyne, and coasted to a 2-0 victory. Ilkay Gundogan scored the other goal.

Liverpool and City have games in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday before what could yet be a decisive meeting at City's Etihad Stadium five days later. One point will separate them heading into what could prove to be a title-decider, with each team having seven more games to play after that.

And that suits Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp just fine, with his team having been 14 points behind in mid-January — albeit with games in hand.

“I really appreciate the situation we are in," said Klopp, who has already led Liverpool to the League Cup title and the latter stages of the FA Cup and Champions League. “I told the boys yesterday, if somebody would have told us in the summer that end of March, early April (we would be) in the situation we are in — in all competitions, won one trophy and a full squad available — we all would have taken it, absolutely.

“The only better situation would have been — because in the cup competitions we couldn’t be further — if we are 20 points ahead of City, but that’s not possible actually."

As for City manager Guardiola, he urged his players to embrace the pressure.

“Every game, if we lose, we are not going to win (the title), simple as that,” Guardiola said.

“Hopefully Liverpool are going to lose against us — apart from that I don’t think they will drop points. We have to feel the pressure, we have to handle it. What we did in the past, when we won 14 games in a row, now we have to win eight, otherwise we will not be champions.”

ERIKSEN SCORES AGAIN

If third-placed Chelsea had any faint ambitions of catching the top two, they were surely extinguished after conceding four second-half goals in a stunning 4-1 home loss to London rival Brentford.

One of Brentford's scorers at Stamford Bridge was Christian Eriksen, who netted the second for his first goal in the Premier League since returning from suffering a cardiac arrest at last year's European Championship. He also scored in back-to-back games for Denmark over the international break.

Chelsea — up for sale and beset by unrelenting takeover talk — might now be looking over its shoulder, with fourth-placed Arsenal five points adrift but with a game in hand. That's at Crystal Palace on Monday.

UNITED SETBACK

Manchester United looks increasingly unlikely to capture a Champions League qualification place from the wreckage of its season.

A 1-1 draw at home to Leicester kept United in sixth place but the gap was four points to Arsenal, which has two games in hand and is one of the form teams in the league.

The league is all that United has to play for after getting eliminated from every cup competition.

Leicester went ahead through Kelechi Iheanacho's 63rd-minute diving header, only for Fred to equalize three minutes later.

CHASING BECKHAM

James Ward-Prowse has David Beckham in his sights.

The Southampton midfielder earned his team a 1-1 draw at Leeds with a free kick into the top corner. Only Beckham, with 18, has scored more direct free kick goals in Premier League history than Ward-Prowse, who has moved on to 13.

The point saw Leeds move eight points clear of the bottom three under American manager Jesse Marsch.

Last-placed Norwich couldn't take advantage fully of the losses by the other two teams in the relegation zone, Burnley and Watford, but at least ended a run of six straight losses in the league by drawing at Brighton 0-0.

Norwich is seven points from safety with eight games left.

In the other game, Wolverhampton climbed to seventh place and kept up its push for a finish in the European positions by beating Aston Villa 2-1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Watford 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool, Liverpool Top of the League!

Liverpool finally return after the March international break to take on Watford. No one loves an early kick-off after the international break, least of all Klopp, so hopefully the Reds will pull something together. The interesting midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson start the game. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané starts on the bench with Diogo Jota in his place. It’s good to see Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, even if he won’t make an appearance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
David Beckham
Person
Jesse Marsch
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

FA WSL Recap: Birmingham City 0-0 Everton Women

Toni Duggan returned to Finch Farm last summer with the promise of competing for a league title with a young and talented side, an opportunity meant to revitalize her stalled international career; Duggan hasn’t been called up to the national team since March 2020. But on Friday afternoon at...
WORLD
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
#Liverpool#Norwich City#Epl#English#The Champions League
FOX Sports

Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this midweek? Find out here... Peterborough vs Luton, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button. Peterborough were emphatically beaten by Middlesbrough at the weekend to halt any hope of building some momentum off the back...
SPORTS
Country
Denmark
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Tottenham, Everton, Carter-Vickers, Jota, Hatate, Patterson, Dundee, West Ham, Man Utd, Newcastle, Sheffield Utd

Stewards recovered a line of bottles from the Broomloan Stand at Ibrox after Sunday's Old Firm derby, during which Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart found broken glass on the pitch as he made his way back out after half time, while visiting manager Ange Postecoglou revealed a staff member required medical attention after being struck by another missile on their way up the tunnel following his side's 2-1 win over hosts Rangers. (Scottish Sun)
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

Here we go then. The next 12 days will make or break Manchester City's season - and they face a run of fixtures that I am excited about, but dreading at the same time. Pep Guardiola's side have done brilliantly to get to April and still be in the hunt for the Treble, but all three trophies are on the line in the next four games, against two extremely difficult opponents - Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

