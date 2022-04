The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 53-year-old Lisa J. Underwood of Sedalia at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday in Boone County. She was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of Callaway County for failure to wear a seat belt, and was charged with not wearing a seat belt, and no proof of insurance. Underwood was taken to the Boone County Jail.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO