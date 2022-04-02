ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns GM Andrew Berry on Baker Mayfield: We don't 'feel pressed to rush' a trade

By Zachary Links
 2 days ago
Could Baker Mayfield remain with the Browns through the 2022 season? Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the Browns have Deshaun Watson, they’re ready to move on from Baker Mayfield. Trading him, however, could be easier said than done. This week at the league meetings, Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters that there’s a scenario in which Mayfield remains on the team in 2022.

“We feel like we have three good [quarterbacks], and a lot of teams are still looking for one guy, so you don’t mind being deep here,” Berry said, via ESPN.com's Jake Trotter. “Quarterbacks are valuable. Baker’s a good player and you can’t have enough good players on your roster. … So, we don’t really feel pressed to rush into anything that’s suboptimal.”

Teams likely have concerns about Mayfield’s injured left shoulder — a likely culprit in his down 2021. There’s also his contract, one that carries a fully guaranteed $18.858M this year. Meanwhile, interested clubs know that the Browns aren’t really looking to hang on to Mayfield as Watson’s backup, given the former No. 1 overall pick’s base salary and unwillingness to play second fiddle.

It’s unlikely that Mayfield will show for the Browns’ voluntary offseason program on April 19, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, but he could potentially be there for mandatory minicamp from June 14-16. Effectively, it’ll be a move by Mayfield to prevent a breach of contract.

It’s possible that the Browns could swing a trade sometime around draft weekend. In the meantime, Mayfield is busy throwing to a group of non-Browns players, including Cole Beasley, Danny Amendola and Alex Bachman.

