Brooklyn, NY

NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force investigating attack on Brooklyn man

 2 days ago

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn.

Police released video showing six people walk up to the victim who was wearing traditional Hasidic clothing and started punching and kicking him.

This happened around 8:00 p.m. Friday night in Williamsburg on Gerry Street.

The 21-year-old victim was treated for minor injuries.

According to NYPD detective Sophia Mason, there have been more than four times as many anti-Jewish hate crimes this year compared to last year. Through March 27, there have been 81 instances versus 20 over the same time last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ , or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

