Two teens arrested in Lompoc vandalism investigation

Lompoc Police arrested two teens on Friday during a vandalism investigation.

Officers served arrest and search warrants at two homes in Lompoc in regards to a graffiti investigation that occurred on Friday, March 25.

Police say during the search a privately manufactured firearm, commonly known as a ghost gun, was recovered.

Police arrested 18-year-old Eduardo Molina was for vandalism, participation in a criminal street gang, conspiracy, and possession of an illegal firearm. Police also arrested 19-year-old Silvestre Navarro for vandalism, participation in a criminal street gang, and conspiracy.

Both were booked into the Lompoc Jail.