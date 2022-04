On Tuesday, March 22, Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris and Lead Video Producer Brent Huber provided the Board of County Commissioners with a proposed public hearing format. Harris discussed the public hearing survey being conducted by the Media Services Division, which has had more than half of the respondents preferring written testimony to provide feedback. The rest of the respondents were split among options to provide input at an in-person public hearing, participate virtually, or contact the Commissioners by phone.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO