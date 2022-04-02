ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

QPR 0-2 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores in each half to take his tally to 37 in 36 Championship games this season as visitors move a step closer to Premier League return

By Ian Whittell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Aleksandar Mitrovic's remarkable, season-long scoring streak shows no sign of slowing as the Fulham forward struck twice to take his tally to 37 league goals as Fulham moved one step closer to securing their return to the Premier League.

After firing his side ahead in the 14th minute the Serbia forward then wrapped up the win with a second half penalty that leaves the Cottagers needing the runaway Championship leaders nine points from their remaining eight games to confirm promotion.

For Mitrovic, those eight games also offer the possibility of eclipsing former Portsmouth striker Guy Whittingham's record 42 goals in the second tier in the Premier League era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbTuf_0exXwNrk00
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Fulham eased past their London rivals on Saturday

MATCH FACTS

QPR (4-4-2): Westwood 7; Sanderson 6, Dickie 6, Barbet 7, Wallace 6; Odubajo 6, Amos 6 (Dozzell 79, 6), Field 6, Johansen 6 (Chair 69, 6); Dykes 6, Thomas 6 (Austin 72, 6)

Subs not used: Mahoney, Austin, McCallum, Dunne, Hendrick.

Fulham (4-2-3–1): Rodak 6; Williams 6, Adarabioyo 7, Ream8, Bryan 6; Reed 8 (Seri 87, 6), Cairney 6 (N Chalobah 74, 6); Wilson 6, Carvalho 7, De Cordova-Reid 6; Mitrovic 8.

Subs not used: Gazzaniga, Tete, Hector, Kebano, Muniz.

Referee: G Ward 6

Cottagers manager Marco Silva, though, was more concerned with the fact his side had collected another three points that brings the top-flight closer into view.

'We definitely deserved three points, there is no doubt about it,' said Silva. 'We knew it would be tough against a team fighting for a play-off position but we stuck with our plan.

'There weren't many moments in the first half but we produced a fantastic move for the first goal. Mitro was in the right spot at the right time.

'I saw him much much fresher this afternoon the last few games he was really tired last two three games, he has come back refreshed after the International break even though he played for his national team.

The opening goal came after one of the few occasions in the first half when the Cottagers's normally slick passing game clicked with Tom Cairney delivering a weighted ball that allowed Fabio Carvalho to reach the byline and deliver a low cross towards the near post where Mitrovic turned home.

The second was more contentious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29l2mM_0exXwNrk00
The Serbian striker tapped in from six yards out to give Fulham the lead in the first half

Neco Williams's 76th minute cross was blocked by Lee Wallace's arm but QPR boss Mark Warburton insisted referee Gavin Ward got it wrong.

'The penalty decision has ruined it for us today,' said Warburton, whose side have now lost five of the last six league games.

'How is that given? We've received so many apologies for poor decisions against us and I'm sure we'll get another one. It killed the game, killed it for the fans, killed the momentum. I'm so frustrated and Lee is distraught.'

The home side's frustration splilled over in added time when assistant manager John Eustace was sent off after a touchline altercation with the fourth official.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lj0l9_0exXwNrk00
Mitrovic sealed victory when he sent Keiren Westwood the wrong way from the penalty spot

Warburton is attempting to halt a worrying slide but his side could have been further behind at the break had keeper Kieren Westwood not produced a fine save to prevent Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

There was a greater sense of purpose to Fulham's play after the interval as Silva's side attempted to put the game out of reach.

The control that had been missing from their play during the first half was more evident and it took a goalline clearance by home centre-back Yoann Barbet to prevent Mitrovic doubling his tally from a corner.

That only delayed the inevitable and the striker wrapped things up shortly afterwards.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes to keep working with ‘world-class’ Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes the club can keep Harry Kane satisfied after his striker put in another standout display in the 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle.The England captain did not score, but notched another assist and again showcased his exquisite passing range as Spurs enhanced their top-four chances in the Premier League.After falling behind to Fabian Schar’s first-half free-kick, goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn moved them above north London rivals Arsenal, who visit Crystal Palace on Monday night.Kane is going to be key to where Spurs end up, but even if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March. Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cairney
Person
Mark Warburton
Person
Yoann Barbet
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Everton could be SUED over their staggering £373MILLION losses by angry rivals despite their agreement with the Premier League... as top-flight clubs scrutinise their accounts amid doubts over their Covid write-off

Several Premier League clubs are conducting a forensic analysis of Everton’s accounts amid suspicion they have breached the top flight’s spending rules for the last two years. Sportsmail disclosed last month that Everton have reached an agreement with the Premier League in which they consult over signings and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham are ready to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer with a deal worth £25m expected at the end of the season - after winger's superb start to his loan spell from Juventus

Tottenham are expected to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer. Spurs have two windows in which to buy the Sweden winger following the 18-month, £8million loan deal they struck to sign him from Juventus in January. They have an option to sign...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qpr#The Premier League#Reed 8 Lrb#Gazzaniga Tete Hector
BBC

Maddison and Barnes lead 'positive' Leicester

Leicester's "positive" approach was summed up by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes against Manchester United, according to the Football Daily panellists. Maddison supplied the cross for Kelechi Iheanacho's opening goal and thought he'd won the game late on, only for a VAR check to rule out his clinical strike. Former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We just want to make this season an unforgettable one': Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is leading the Reds' charge for quadruple... as they prepare to face Benfica in Champions League quarter-final showdown

Virgil Van Dijk has called on Liverpool's players to make the season unforgettable as a sequence of high-profile games begins in Lisbon. They sing about Van Dijk being 'calm as you like' on The Kop and The Netherlands international did not look as if he had care in the world yesterday, as he began to examine the challenges that will come thick and fast over the next three weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday night and know a win would underline their improvement under Patrick Vieira this season by returning them to the top half.The Eagles have only lost one game in all competitions since the end of January, that coming against European champions Chelsea, which has seen Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final and see three players earn England caps this past international break.They’ve also been draw specialists in the Premier League - no club has as more than Palace’s 13 in 2021/22, while at the other end of the scale, no side has fewer than Arsenal’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City reclaim top spot with Burnley win after Liverpool down Watford

Manchester City made sure they ended the day on top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley.Responding to Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Watford, first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan restored City’s one-point advantage ahead of a huge week, which includes the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and next week’s visit of the Reds.City had gone 13 points clear after beating Chelsea in January – a figure inflated by the games in hand held by Liverpool – but kicked off at Turf Moor in second place after Jurgen Klopp’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

Here we go then. The next 12 days will make or break Manchester City's season - and they face a run of fixtures that I am excited about, but dreading at the same time. Pep Guardiola's side have done brilliantly to get to April and still be in the hunt for the Treble, but all three trophies are on the line in the next four games, against two extremely difficult opponents - Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I think he wants to get the assist record as well!': Wayne Rooney claims Harry Kane is hunting another Premier League milestone as he hails Tottenham talisman as an 'incredible player' and compares him to World Cup winner Francesco Totti

Wayne Rooney believes Tottenham striker Harry Kane has one eye on breaking the Premier League record for assists, as well as becoming the league's all-time top scorer. Kane currently has 178 top-flight goals to his name, placing him fifth on the all-time list behind Alan Shearer, Rooney, Andrew Cole and Sergio Aguero.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Harry McKirdy: Swindon Town forward fined £1,000 for social media comments

Swindon Town's Harry McKirdy has been fined £1,000 for comments he made on social media last month. The 25-year-old forward criticised a decision to show him a 10th yellow card of the season - resulting in a two-game ban - on Instagram following his side's win at Bradford City on 5 March.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Exeter boss Rob Baxter blasts 'unfair' rules blocking Ealing Trailfinders' promotion despite them winning the Championship - as he accuses Bath of having changing rooms that aren't 'fit for purpose'

Rob Baxter has described the process for gaining entry to the Premiership as 'unfair', as Ealing Trailfinders await the outcome of their appeal – after winning the Championship but being denied promotion. Exeter's director of rugby is familiar with the complex, expensive task of satisfying all the Minimum Standards...
RUGBY
ClutchPoints

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinals predictions, start time, how to watch, TV channel, and more for 4/5/22

The Champions League quarterfinals officially begin this week as eight teams continue to battle it out for the ultimate prize in May. On Tuesday, 2021 finalists Manchester City welcome Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for a first leg encounter. This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides, although Pep Guardiola and Simeone have gone toe to toe before in their managerial careers.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy