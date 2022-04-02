QPR 0-2 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores in each half to take his tally to 37 in 36 Championship games this season as visitors move a step closer to Premier League return

Aleksandar Mitrovic's remarkable, season-long scoring streak shows no sign of slowing as the Fulham forward struck twice to take his tally to 37 league goals as Fulham moved one step closer to securing their return to the Premier League.

After firing his side ahead in the 14th minute the Serbia forward then wrapped up the win with a second half penalty that leaves the Cottagers needing the runaway Championship leaders nine points from their remaining eight games to confirm promotion.

For Mitrovic, those eight games also offer the possibility of eclipsing former Portsmouth striker Guy Whittingham's record 42 goals in the second tier in the Premier League era.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Fulham eased past their London rivals on Saturday

MATCH FACTS

QPR (4-4-2): Westwood 7; Sanderson 6, Dickie 6, Barbet 7, Wallace 6; Odubajo 6, Amos 6 (Dozzell 79, 6), Field 6, Johansen 6 (Chair 69, 6); Dykes 6, Thomas 6 (Austin 72, 6)

Subs not used: Mahoney, Austin, McCallum, Dunne, Hendrick.

Fulham (4-2-3–1): Rodak 6; Williams 6, Adarabioyo 7, Ream8, Bryan 6; Reed 8 (Seri 87, 6), Cairney 6 (N Chalobah 74, 6); Wilson 6, Carvalho 7, De Cordova-Reid 6; Mitrovic 8.

Subs not used: Gazzaniga, Tete, Hector, Kebano, Muniz.

Referee: G Ward 6

Cottagers manager Marco Silva, though, was more concerned with the fact his side had collected another three points that brings the top-flight closer into view.

'We definitely deserved three points, there is no doubt about it,' said Silva. 'We knew it would be tough against a team fighting for a play-off position but we stuck with our plan.

'There weren't many moments in the first half but we produced a fantastic move for the first goal. Mitro was in the right spot at the right time.

'I saw him much much fresher this afternoon the last few games he was really tired last two three games, he has come back refreshed after the International break even though he played for his national team.

The opening goal came after one of the few occasions in the first half when the Cottagers's normally slick passing game clicked with Tom Cairney delivering a weighted ball that allowed Fabio Carvalho to reach the byline and deliver a low cross towards the near post where Mitrovic turned home.

The second was more contentious.

The Serbian striker tapped in from six yards out to give Fulham the lead in the first half

Neco Williams's 76th minute cross was blocked by Lee Wallace's arm but QPR boss Mark Warburton insisted referee Gavin Ward got it wrong.

'The penalty decision has ruined it for us today,' said Warburton, whose side have now lost five of the last six league games.

'How is that given? We've received so many apologies for poor decisions against us and I'm sure we'll get another one. It killed the game, killed it for the fans, killed the momentum. I'm so frustrated and Lee is distraught.'

The home side's frustration splilled over in added time when assistant manager John Eustace was sent off after a touchline altercation with the fourth official.

Mitrovic sealed victory when he sent Keiren Westwood the wrong way from the penalty spot

Warburton is attempting to halt a worrying slide but his side could have been further behind at the break had keeper Kieren Westwood not produced a fine save to prevent Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

There was a greater sense of purpose to Fulham's play after the interval as Silva's side attempted to put the game out of reach.

The control that had been missing from their play during the first half was more evident and it took a goalline clearance by home centre-back Yoann Barbet to prevent Mitrovic doubling his tally from a corner.

That only delayed the inevitable and the striker wrapped things up shortly afterwards.