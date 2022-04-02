Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1, beats analysts' estimates

April 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Saturday reported record electric vehicle deliveries for the first quarter, driven by a ramp up in production at its Shanghai factory.

Tesla delivered 310,048 vehicles in the quarter, while Wall Street had expected deliveries of 308,836 cars, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Akash Sriram, Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel and Alistair Bell)