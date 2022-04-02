ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Easter Eggstravaganza 2022 in Anniston

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 10:00 m o 1:00 pm there will be an Easter Eggstravaganza at Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Join them for a free family outdoor Easter event! They will have over 30 games, inflatables, hot dogs, cotton candy, train rides, worship, a petting zoo, over 50 prize baskets given away and over 50,000 candy filled eggs! Eggs will be given out as prizes for activities. Please bring your family and friends for a wonderful time of fellowship with the church family on April 9th!

RELIGION
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

