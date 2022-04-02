Easter Eggstravaganza 2022 in Anniston

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm come see Chad Steed live at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. You can enjoy live music and enjoy the Wolfpack on the grill!! Chad Steed is known for growing up in a small town in northeast Alabama, Chad Steed has been deeply rooted in music since childhood. Surrounded by the sounds of Folk, Blue Grass, Country, Southern Rock, and Gospel music, Chad quickly developed a love for all genres. Drawing much inspiration from his Southern Baptist upbringing, Chad’s soulful, gospel style pairs well with his country influences like Alabama and Travis Tritt. In 2016, Chad left the world of higher education to pursue his love of performing. After nearly a decade in academia, Chad followed his passion and found himself at Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. While at Dollywood, Chad performed on numerous stages and showcased his ability to engage audiences with his electric personality and captivating foot work. In 2018, Chad was nominated for an IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Award for Performer of the Year. Chad has continually been praised for his energy and charisma, bringing his southern charm and boyish excitement to every performance.

OXFORD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO