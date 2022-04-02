23 Married People Shared The Moment At Their Wedding When They Knew Their Marriage Would Go The Distance

Not too long ago, we shared a post in which members of the BuzzFeed Community shared the wedding moment in which they knew for sure their marriage would last forever, and it was all parts touching. Here are some of the most memorable responses, along with a few new stories from our readers in the comments section:

1. "I knew it would last forever when I walked up the aisle in my white dress, escorted by my stepfather, looking my groom in the eyes, and feeling very emotional. I wondered what he would say when I got to the altar. Would it be, 'You look so beautiful'? Or perhaps, 'I love you'? Or maybe he would just remain silent and let his eyes do the talking. But no, not my husband. As I reached his side, standing before the judge who would soon marry us, my husband wiped his forehead on his sleeve and said, 'I'm sweating my balls off in this tux!'"

—Elizabeth Taftl, Facebook

2. "We got married later in life, and it wasn't either of our first wedding. So we didn't bother with the not seeing each other before the wedding tradition. He picked out my simple white sundress. He saw me getting ready that day. He saw me right before the wedding. He still cried when I walked down the aisle to him."

"This is the kind of love they write sonnets and love songs about."

—Barbie Smith, Facebook

3. "After our wedding ceremony, the limo driver pulled me to the side and said, 'You know, I've been doing this for a while, and usually the brides are the happiest on their wedding day. But I have to say I've never seen a man as happy as your husband to be married. He's got to be the happiest man alive!'"

—La-Toya K. Madonna Lasike, Facebook

4. "I knew when I broke down at our wedding after our guests left and he just held me, because he understood and felt the same bittersweetness of having a small COVID wedding without all our family there."

—Tamar Re'i Bowser, Facebook

5. "When I was on my way to the venue with my best friend and he called to tell me he had picked up a lost dog and she was in the back bedroom. I didn't have any doubt before, but if I had, that would have sealed the deal."

—Krystal Craiker, Facebook

6. "I have severe Crohn's Disease, and I had my entire large intestine removed in 2010. My now-husband proposed 4 months later when I had a temporary ostomy bag. We've been married 10 years, in which I've had a ton of health problems. But he's stayed when any other man would have fled. And he still finds me beautiful."

—Ashley Dunn Hiattl, Facebook

7. "When the DJ introduced us at our reception, he played 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' by Iz. My mom had died a few days before I met my husband, and it was her favorite song. It's kind of a weird song to introduce a couple with, so while I already knew my mom had sent him to me, that really solidified it for me."

—Caitlin Last, Facebook

8. "I'm quite a shy person, and I get overwhelmed by big crowds. Well, since our wedding was big, I went to hide behind a wall for a breather. And I found my husband there, doing the same thing."

"We laughed and spent 10 mins together before going back to talk to the guests."

— larab4aef8e04b

9. "When I realized he didn't know how a garter belt was supposed to be removed. He was so pure."

—Elise Trinaystich, Facebook

10. "I knew I'd be a crying mess on my wedding day because I'm emotional. I had a handkerchief in my bouquet, but I didn't end up needing it — my husband had one shoved up his sleeve because he knew I'd need it."

— firefighter27

11. "I was struggling with under employment and had dedicated myself to nonprofit and public sector work, and I was self-conscious that I wasn't doing enough for our household. So during our first dance, my husband said to me, 'You know, I only married you for your money,' and on our wedding video, you can see us cracking up."

—Jesse Lynn, Facebook

12. "I had low blood sugar after our wedding, and I was nauseated and vomiting. My husband took me to the lounge and fed me, then fell asleep on a one seater next to me to make sure I was OK."

—Cassandra Nuthalll, Facebook

13. "I knew right away my husband was the one, but he more than sealed it when — knowing Forrest Gump is my favorite movie — he began his vows by saying, 'I may not be a smart man, but I know what love is.'"

"Everyone broke into applause, and his best friends hooted and hollered louder than I've ever heard anyone hoot and holler."

—Jenn Scott Leonhart, Facebook

14. 'I knew when my husband and I did not hold back during a System of a Down song at our reception — we were head-banging, him with a tie around his head, me with an inflatable guitar. So many people said it was a moment they never expected and would ever forget."

—Georgina Barrett, Facebook

15. "My dad was in the hospital dying of cancer, and one week before our wedding was scheduled to happen, he took a turn for the worse. I knew I didn't want to get married without my dad there, and we knew that if he was going to be there, we had to get married that day in the hospital..."

"I looked at my husband and asked if he was ready to get married on a Thursday in a hospital room, and without any hesitation, he said 'Yes,' put on his suit, and we got married right there. I knew long before that we were going to last forever, but that definitely solidified my feelings."

— cneville21

16. "I went to my friend's wedding a few years ago in Spain, where they met. The groom's English was perfect, but the bride really struggled with her Spanish, and she had written her vows down to say in both languages so his family and friends would understand. She was so nervous, but with the way he held her hand and whispered to her about how great she was doing through the whole thing, I knew they were perfect for each other."

"I sobbed at how beautiful that moment was. I still tear up thinking about it now!"

—Alissa Noelle, Facebook

17. "I knew with my husband when we met with a priest about our ceremony — the priest asked if my husband had any reservations, and he excitedly replied, 'Yeah, we have reservations, for July 6th!' The priest and I both busted a gut laughing!"

—Janet Creque, Facebook

18. "My sister, who officiated my wedding, asked my husband why he wanted to marry me. He said that for most of his life, the most important word to him was 'I,' and that after we'd been dating for a while, that word changed to 'we.' Then, one day, he was thinking about his future and realized he couldn't envision it without me — and that's when the most important word to him became, ' Her. '"

"I know it sounds cheesy, but every time I watch our wedding video, I get choked up at this part."

— jones456

19. "We had gone to Vegas with a few of our family members to get married, and the dog got carsick on the way. Everyone was panicking because we didn't have a bag or bucket for him to throw up in when my now-husband whipped off his top hat and saved the day!"

"It was just a cheap costume one, but he had been really excited about wearing it, so my mom and aunt ran out to find him another one. Well, during dinner after our ceremony, my husband and I both started to feel sick and ended up in the ER with a severe flu. But we still had to drive back from Vegas, and of course, a few minutes into the drive, I started getting really sick again. My husband just looked at me with all the love in his eyes...and handed me top hat #2."

— smrtblonde77

20. "I knew when at my cousin's wedding, his bride looked a little uncomfortable right before the vows. He whispered something to her, and she nodded. Then they both sat at the edge of the stage, she took her heels off, and they finished the rest of the ceremony sitting on the edge of the stage together."

"It was so them, and so special to see them so comfortable with each other."

— toast2002

21. "My husband and I had written our own vows and kept them a secret from each other. Well, turns out we used the exact same anecdote from our first date, worded almost identically!"

— sgrakowsky

22. "I knew my friend and her husband would last forever when she was diagnosed with breast cancer right before her wedding. She told her fiancé that he didn't have to go through with it, and he said, 'I'm marrying you , not your breasts.'"

"They're expecting their first child soon, and I hope he turns out like his dad."

— esinelsing

And finally:

23. "I knew my husband and I would last when we both starting tearing up during our vows. I saw him in tears, and he saw me in tears, and we just giggled our way through the rest of the ceremony."

"It's been 23 years, and I can't imagine living without him. He stayed with me in circumstances anyone else would have bailed on, and no one would blame them, including when I was permanently paralyzed in 2014. He cleans me up, changes my diapers, gets me dressed and in my wheelchair, he cooks, cleans, shops, and does the laundry. All the things I used to do, he has stepped up to take care of because I physically can't. Most men would have run for the hills. He stayed ."

— purrfunctory

