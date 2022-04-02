ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NBA star Magic Johnson joins city leaders to help with internet connectivity in underserved areas

By Michaela Romero
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXdTa_0exXuOg300

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 1, 2022, Mayor Cantrell, NBA star Magic Johnson, and the founders of JLC Infrastructure, announced the rollout of the Smart City Initiative.

The goal of the program is to deliver internet service to people in underserved areas.

The initiative plans to bring services to three initial New Orleans Recreation Development Commission Centers across the city.

The three areas include Joe W. Brown Park Recreation Center in District E, the Milne Recreation Center in District D, and the Treme Center in District C.

The City estimates that up to 50 percent of the households in certain communities do not have internet access.

City officials said the initiative would bring digital equity to the city.

Since the beginning of my first term as Mayor, I have been laser-focused on bridging the digital divide in our city.

This remains a priority of my administration and is another step in developing programs like our 2018 Digital Equity Initiative and Computer Donation and Recycle Program, to mobilize broadband connectivity to underserved communities. These initiatives ensure equitable access to affordable internet coupled with wraparound digital services for residents that do not have broadband access, and we are excited to partner with Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson and James ‘Jim’ Reynolds, founders of JLC Infrastructure, to continue the work started before the COVID-19 pandemic, and achieve our goal of building fiber infrastructure.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

New Orleans homicide suspect believed to be in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for a man who may have fled to the Jackson, Mississippi area. Police are looking for William Powell III in connection to a homicide on March 19, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street. A woman was killed at the scene just […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe Storms Early Tuesday

MONDAY: It is going to be a beautiful start to the work week today with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to make it well into the 80s. TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms arrive after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Damaging winds or a tornado will be possible through mid morning as […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Two arrested in Summit after chase

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, March 31, Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman after a chase. Deputies and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) were conducting drug/criminal interdiction at local hotels when they tried to stop a black 2010 Kia Forte on Delaware Avenue in McComb. They said the vehicle did […]
SUMMIT, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, April 5, some schools will close or have a delayed start. Central Mississippi Clinton Public School District – Delayed Start Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside — Drop Off, 9:15 a.m.; Class Starts, 9:45 a.m. Lovett, Clinton Junior High School — Drop Off, 9:40 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

1 arrested, 1 wanted after Pike County chase

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop on Thursday, March 31. Deputies said they tried to pull over a 2010 black Ford Mustang for traffic violations. The driver led deputies on a short chase before crashing at the intersection of Avenue H and […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
Magic Johnson
WJTV 12

More severe weather expected in Jackson on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Severe weather is expected to return to Jackson on Tuesday, April 5. Neighbors around the area said they are better prepared for what’s coming this time around. Kenneth Armon, a city employee, said, “If the storm is as bad as it was last week, I don’t know if Battlefield Park will […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with aggravated drug trafficking in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces multiple charges, including aggravated drug trafficking, following a traffic stop in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officers and Pike County Narcotics Division agents pulled over a black Dodge pickup truck on Interstate 55 northbound. Officers said they discovered 312 grams of freebase cocaine and 192 grams […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Four streets in Jackson to be repaved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four streets in Jackson are set to be repaved with Hinds County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Northside Sun reported the Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved $125,000 to mill and pave Lake Trace Drive, $110,306 to pave River Thames Drive, $58,225 to pave part of Lelia Drive and […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Star Magic#Nexstar#Broadband Internet#Jlc Infrastructure#The Treme Center
WJTV 12

Man suffers fatal fall from Natchez church roof

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after falling from a church roof in Natchez on Friday, April 1. The Natchez Democrat reported George Bates, 68, was performing work on the roof of a church on Old Washington Road when he fell. Adams County Coroner James Lee pronounced Bates dead at 7:07 p.m.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Judge questions jury in case of T’Kia and Morris Bevily

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pretrial motions were heard in the case of T’Kia and Morris Bevily on Monday, April 4 in Claiborne County. Judge Tomika Irving granted a motion for a juror questionnaire, which would determine how much someone knows about the case. The Claiborne County woman is accused of killing her stepdaughter back […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Kosciusko police arrest man wanted in Florida

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, April 2, Kosciusko police arrested a man who was wanted in Florida. Officers said James Brandon Mobbs was pulled over for a traffic stop. They learned he was wanted in Bay County, Florida, on a battery domestic violence charge. Mobbs was booked into the Leake County Detention Center. He […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Man arrested for DUI in deadly multi-vehicle crash

UPDATED: (April 04, 2022, 6:10 a.m.) – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 Sunday night. Troopers said Jose Carcamo Elvir, 42, of Alabama was traveling south in the inside lane of Highway 331. Troopers said he rear-ended two different cars, which caused a chain reaction, and several cars to collide […]
ACCIDENTS
WJTV 12

Mississippi city considers cameras to nab uninsured drivers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is considering license plate scanning cameras in an effort to crack down on uninsured drivers. Columbus city leaders recently heard from representatives of Atlanta-based Securix Systems about the proposal, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Attorney Robert Wilkinson, who represents Securix, said the system captures tag numbers and compares them to a […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor signs bill banning outside election funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1365 into law on Monday, April 4. The bill prevents outside funds from being injected into Mississippi elections. This comes after $1.9 million in grants was awarded to Hinds County by the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a nonprofit organization funded by Facebook […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

7 families displaced after Jackson apartment fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters are investigating an apartment fire that displaced seven families. The incident happened at the Park at Moss Creek on Ridgewood Road just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. According to firefighters, eight apartments were damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy