Ripken Baseball HQ moving to Harford County; two new MLB-replica fields open at The Ripken Experience in Aberdeen

 3 days ago

The announcement came Friday during a...

CBS Baltimore

East Baltimore Group Rehabbing Hundreds Of Vacant Properties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ReBUILD Metro is approaching 200 vacant home rehabs in the Broadway East/Oliver neighborhood of East Baltimore. “It takes a village to build a house,” said Sharon Grinnell, ReBUILD Metro’s manager of construction development. “We’re coming in understanding there are significant structural issues we have to address before we can make it look pretty.” Grinnell showed WJZ a stretch of the 1700 block of East Biddle Street that ReBUILD Metro is rehabbing. It’s the latest block in the cluster of East Baltimore to turn vacant buildings into new homes. “The idea is to rebalance the city by not rebuilding exactly what was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Kaleah Mcilwain

Fanatics to employ 135 employees at new distribution center in Harford County

The sports merchandise company Fanatics has chosen Maryland to be where it will open its new 500,000 square-foot distribution center in the next two years. The center will be located at 727 Old Philadelphia Road and will allow the company to access one-third of the U.S. population within an overnight drive and its global customers with proximity to the Port of Baltimore and BWI Airport, according to the company.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
BET

Maryland’s Historically Black Beach Will Become A City Park

Carr's Beach in Annapolis, Maryland, which was a refuge for Black communities during segregation, will now become a city park. , Governor Larry Hogan announced on March 14 that Maryland will provide more than $4.8 million toward the purchase of the beach for the development of a city park. Additionally, $2 million in congressional spending, which was secured by Democratic U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, will be used to fund the park.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Playing family members’ birth dates in Maryland Lottery games is a common practice that paid off this month for yet another lucky player. A Baltimore man won $50,000 by playing his mom’s birthday numbers in a Pick 5 game. The 64-year-old said he found out about his win by scanning his ticket using the Maryland Lottery app. After the … Continue reading "Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road" The post Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
munaluchi

A Ray of Sunshine: Styled Shoot in Belair, Maryland

Inspired by the color yellow, this Ray of Sunshine styled shoot boasts colorful décor, elegant attire, and breathtaking flower arrangements. Tira Lynn, the owner of Tira Lynn Events wedding planning company in Baltimore, Maryland, envisioned her “A Ray of Sunshine” styled shoot over a year ago. The yellow inspired photo session was originally planned for April 2020, just before COVID erupted and before the announcement of Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year. Now, finally able to bring her vision to life, Tira and her team of talented vendors set out to prove a point about the underused color: “the right balance of [yellow] can lend to a bright and fun day!”
BALTIMORE, MD

