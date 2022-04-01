Ripken Baseball HQ moving to Harford County; two new MLB-replica fields open at The Ripken Experience in Aberdeen

Inspired by the color yellow, this Ray of Sunshine styled shoot boasts colorful décor, elegant attire, and breathtaking flower arrangements. Tira Lynn, the owner of Tira Lynn Events wedding planning company in Baltimore, Maryland, envisioned her “A Ray of Sunshine” styled shoot over a year ago. The yellow inspired photo session was originally planned for April 2020, just before COVID erupted and before the announcement of Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year. Now, finally able to bring her vision to life, Tira and her team of talented vendors set out to prove a point about the underused color: “the right balance of [yellow] can lend to a bright and fun day!”

