Coroner: Man dead after I-80 crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is dead after a crash occurred at the 150.6-mile marker on I-80 going east in Centre County Saturday morning, according to Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal.

Details are limited but the coroner’s office identified the deceased as Michael Gates, 63, of New Columbia, according to a press release. An autopsy date and time is still yet to be determined.

A Facebook post by Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company said that a tractor-trailer was involved in the accident and that it occurred at 5:49 a.m.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police Rockview were assisted at the scene by additional crews.

According to 511PA, all lanes between the Snowshoe 147 Exit and the Milesburg 158 Exit are now open after being closed for an extensive period of time.

