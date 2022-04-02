ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Police: Fentanyl seizure at NC hotel had enough doses to kill 625,000 people

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkg5o_0exXtOiG00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina police on Thursday seized 2.76 pounds of suspected fentanyl during an arrest, an amount authorities said equated to more than 625,000 lethal doses of the potent drug.

According to a news release from the Asheville Police Department, the seizure was the “largest single fentanyl seizure in Buncombe County history.”

Police arrested Jonathan Maurice Logan Jr., 33, of Candler, the Asheville Citizen Times reported. He was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police wrote in the news release.

Logan is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a secured $500,000 bond, WLOS-TV reported.

Asheville police Chief David Zack said officers were partly tipped off through an app used to report crime, the Citizen Times reported.

Police seized the fentanyl, 398.11 grams of methamphetamine and $10,976 in cash, the news release stated.

Police had “probable cause to believe” that Logan used a room at a West Asheville hotel to store and sell drugs, according to the Citizen Times.

An arrest affidavit stated that police also found a digital scale with a “white powder substance” on it, baggies for storing drugs, a brick press and a blender.

“After receiving information about Logan’s involvement in drug sales in Asheville, including tips from the Tip411 app, our officers were able to use that information to make the arrest,” Zack said in a statement. “This is a significant drug arrest which removes a large amount of this deadly drug from our streets, much in thanks to the support we receive from the community sharing your tips.”

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance that is similar to morphine, but about 100 times more potent. The DEA added that 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Action News Jax
Action News Jax

90K+

Followers

95K+

Posts

27M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOX 61

Danbury Police find 1,000 bags of Fentanyl during search and seizure

DANBURY, Conn. — Law enforcement has seized over 1,000 bags of Fentanyl from a Danbury residency during the performance of a search and seizure warrant. The suspect that Detectives from the Special Investigations Division ( SID ), Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration ( DEA ), and officers from the Patrol Division were investigating was Joseph Losgar, 32.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Candler, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Police#Seizure#Dea#Crime#Wlos Tv#The Citizen Times
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
WCNC

Car found in South Carolina lake possibly connected to man who went missing 16 years ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sixteen years later, the remains of a missing man were possibly found in Winston Lake Park Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Police Department said that on Oct. 4, 2006, a family member of Dedrick Bernard Smith reported Smith as a “Missing Person.” When Smith went missing, he was driving a 1993 Pontiac Grand Am. The investigation went on for years after he disappeared until now.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Independent

S. Carolina officer: 'I saw something' before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage.The camera also captured the shooting, showing Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard, working alone, slipped and fell in a muddy ditch as she approached the man's car as he tried to get out of the passenger door.Dollard ordered him to stay in the car, then fired one shot at close range while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTV

Six people charged in deadly shootout near basketball courts in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Deputies have charged six people in a Nov. 2021 shootout near a basketball court in Lancaster that left one person dead and another person injured. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, around 3 p.m., deputies say gunfire erupted from several armed men on Pardue Circle near Palmetto Place Apartments in the City of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, SC
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
95K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy