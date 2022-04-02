ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Tiny teeth lead scientists to discover new shark species

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFwuc_0exXt0c500
Tiny teeth lead scientists to discover new shark species A team of scientists from South Carolina and Alabama have discovered a new shark species that lived nearly 30 million years ago thanks to the discovery of the animal’s teeth that are so small one could fit on the tip of a pencil. (Courtesy of the South Carolina Museum of Science)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A team of scientists from South Carolina and Alabama have discovered a new shark species that lived nearly 30 million years ago thanks to the discovery of the animal’s teeth that are so small one could fit on the tip of a pencil.

The shark was likely less than 2 feet (60 centimeters) long and was named Scyliorhinus weemsi after esteemed geologist and paleontologist Dr. Robert Weems of the United States Geological Survey.

[ READ ALSO: ‘Like being hooked to a car’: Local paramedic reels in massive hammerhead shark ]

“There are approximately 15 living members of this genus in the world’s oceans today, but their ancestry extends back to the time of the dinosaurs,” said scientist Jun Ebersole of McWane Science Center in Birmingham, Alabama, in a statement.

Ebersole worked with David Cicimurri and James Knight from the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia on a larger study of shark fossils and other boney fish during the Oligocene Epoch about 30 years ago.

Sea levels were much higher then, but the Earth was cooling and ice caps were forming at the poles, Cicimurri said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIRgz_0exXt0c500
Tiny teeth lead scientists to discover new shark species A team of scientists from South Carolina and Alabama have discovered a new shark species that lived nearly 30 million years ago thanks to the discovery of the animal’s teeth that are so small one could fit on the tip of a pencil. (Courtesy of the South Carolina Museum of Science)

“Studies like ours help to determine how plants and animals responded to climate change in the distant past, allowing us to forecast responses to future climate changes,” he said.

The microscopic teeth of the newly discovered shark species were found in Summerville, some 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the ocean. Back then, the area was under 300 feet (91 meters) of water.

(WATCH BELOW: Whale remains lead to discovery of new species)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Mysterious waves inside the Sun have scientists baffled

There’s a lot we still don’t know about the Sun. While missions like NASA’s Parker Probe will help enlighten us, scientists continue to discover new things that are quite baffling. In fact, scientists are currently baffled by a new type of wave discovered in the Sun. The new waves in the Sun have never been observed before.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Independent

Scientists battle to keep mummified remains under the ground after ‘black goo’ threat

Scientists in Chile are battling extreme weather to keep mummies that have been buried for thousands of years under the ground. Skeletal remains have reportedly come to the surface after strong winds and increased rainfall lashed an area in Chile. Archaeologists told The Guardian they were marking down where the ancient Chinchorro mummies had become exposed and were burying them back underground. It comes just years after the remains faced another threat linked to the climate crisis. Scientists previously said Chinchorro mummies being kept in a museum in northern Chile were being eaten by bacteria and reduced to black goo...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whale Shark#Hammerhead Shark#Fossils#Plants And Animals#Oceans#Columbia
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Have Discovered the Exact Age of Our Galaxy

Our galaxy has never been assigned a specific age as we simply didn’t know when it was created. Astronomers have been speculating that it occurred quite soon after The Big Bang took place about 13.8 billion years ago. In a very small fraction of a second known as the Planck period, the universe was created. Its high instability and the extreme heat created by the big bang forced the universe to expand.
Universe Today

Astronomers Discover two Supermassive Black Holes Orbiting Each Other, Doomed to Collide in the Future.

Until recently, one of the closest orbiting each other pairs of supermassive blackholes was found in NGC 7727. That pair is about 89 million light-years away from Earth. Those black holes are only 1,600 light-years apart from each other. Another pair in OJ 287, about 3.5 billion light-years from Earth, are only separated by about 0.3 light years. Now scientists have discovered a pair orbiting each other at a distance of 200 AU to 2,000 AU apart, about 0.003 to 0.03 light years.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Speed of Sound on Mars Is Strangely Different, Scientists Reveal

Scientists have confirmed the speed of sound on Mars, using equipment on the Perseverance rover to study the red planet's atmosphere, which is very different to Earth's. What they discovered could have some strange consequences for communication between future Martians. The findings suggest that trying to talk in Mars' atmosphere...
ASTRONOMY
WIS-TV

Scientists discover a new form of ice, could be found outside of solar system

(Gray News) - Physicists have discovered a new form of ice, something they say redefines the properties of water at high pressures. A team of scientists working in Nevada Extreme Conditions Lab at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, pioneered a new method for measuring the properties of water under high pressure, according to a recent report from the university.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Smithonian

Hubble Telescope Spots the Most Distant Star Ever Detected in Outer Space

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has spotted the most distant single star ever detected in outer space. The star—dubbed Earendel from an Anglo-Saxon word meaning rising light or morning star—lies 12.9 billion light-years from Earth and formed about 900 million years after the Big Bang. Earendel is 8.2 billion years older than the Earth and Sun and 12.1 billion years older than when the first animals appeared on the planet, reports Rafi Letzter for the Verge. Earendel was described in a paper published this week in Nature. The study shines light on the youngest stars gleaming in the cosmos.
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Astronomers discover 'geological wonderland' on Pluto

NASA scientists revealed new findings this week, including the presence of cryovolcanoes, that are reshaping what is known about the distant dwarf planet. It's not just the air on Pluto that is cold -- the volcanoes on the dwarf plant are frigid, too. According to a group of scientists on NASA's New Horizons mission team, which recently turned up new discoveries about the "geological wonderland," Pluto's volcanoes don't shoot out lava when they erupt. Instead, they launch large amounts of frozen water that may have the consistency of toothpaste.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Rare primordial gas may be leaking out of Earth's core

An extremely rare type of helium that was created soon after the Big Bang is leaking out of Earth's metallic core, a new modeling study suggests. The vast majority of this gas in the universe, called helium-3, is primordial and was created just after the Big Bang occurred about 13.8 billion years ago. Some of this helium-3 would have joined other gas and dust particles in the solar nebula — the vast, spinning and collapsed cloud that is thought to have led to the creation of the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

How Did Cockroaches Survive The Asteroid That Led To The Extinction Of Dinosaurs?

When the rock now known as the Chicxulub impactor plummeted from outer space and slammed into the Earth 66 million years ago, cockroaches were there. The impact caused a massive earthquake, and scientists think it also triggered volcanic eruptions thousands of miles from the impact site. Three-quarters of plants and animals on Earth died, including all dinosaurs, except for some species that were ancestors of today’s birds.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Asteroid Ryugu may be a remnant of an extinct comet

Observations from Japan's Hayabusa2 mission have astronomers questioning the true origin of the near-Earth asteroid Ryugu. The Hayabusa2 mission launched in 2014, arrived at Ryugu in 2018 and returned samples of asteroid material to Earth in 2020. In addition to collecting these samples, the mission gathered important data about the cosmic body remotely. While the rock samples are still being studied, the remote observations revealed three important features about Ryugu: its composition, shape and possible origin, according to a statement from Nagoya City University in Japan.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomers Come up With a New Message to let the Aliens Know we’re Here

On Nov. 16th, 1974, the most powerful signal ever beamed into space was broadcast from the Arecibo Radio Telescope in Peurto Rico. Designed by famed SETI researcher Frank Drake (creator of the Drake Equation) and famed science communicator Carl Sagan, the broadcast was intended to demonstrate humanity’s level of technological achievement. Forty-eight years later, the Arecibo Message remains the most well-known attempt to Message Extraterrestrial Intelligence (METI).
ASTRONOMY
KITV.com

New species of wasp 'no bigger than a grain of dust' discovered at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new species of wasp, no bigger than a grain of dust, was discovered at the University of Hawaii Manoa campus. Entomologists with UH’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources named the tiny new wasp species Mymaromma Menehune – Menehune from Hawaiian mythology for being small, elusive, and rarely seen, researchers said.
WILDLIFE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
93K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy