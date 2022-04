COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team (22-12) completed the three-game sweep of Abilene Christian (17-18) with a 5-2 win on Sunday at Davis Diamond. Katie Dack started the Aggies off with a double before Makinzy Herzog blasted her third home run of the season. Rylen Wiggins drove in another run following a series of hits by Cayden Baker and Mariana Torres to give A&M a 3-0 lead after two.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO