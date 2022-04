After seasons of perennial contention with James Harden, the Houston Rockets are now at the bottom of the Western Conference. They now have a young core of players, combined with their own pick in the upcoming draft. They are hoping it is the number one selection, of course, but even if it is not, the draft is fairly deep. However, when rebuilding, it is not only about making sure the team can get a good draft pick. It is also about clearing up the roster, and the Rockets still have some players worth trading away. Here are the two players Rockets must trade in the 2022 NBA offseason.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO